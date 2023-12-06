Wednesday's contest between the Cal Baptist Lancers (6-0) and the Utah Tech Trailblazers (5-2) at Burns Arena has a projected final score of 74-68 based on our computer prediction, with Cal Baptist taking home the win. Game time is at 9:00 PM on December 6.

The Trailblazers are coming off of a 73-59 win over Utah Valley in their last game on Saturday.

In their most recent matchup on Saturday, the Trailblazers secured a 73-59 victory over Utah Valley. The Lancers head into this matchup following a 79-66 win over Southern Utah on Tuesday. In the Trailblazers' win, Maddie Warren led the way with a team-high 19 points (adding eight rebounds and two assists). Chloe Webb put up 23 points, 13 rebounds and three assists for the Lancers.

Utah Tech vs. Cal Baptist Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Burns Arena in Saint George, Utah

Utah Tech vs. Cal Baptist Score Prediction

Prediction: Cal Baptist 74, Utah Tech 68

Utah Tech Schedule Analysis

The Trailblazers beat the No. 271-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Utah Valley Wolverines, 73-59, on December 2, which goes down as their best victory of the season.

Utah Tech has four wins against Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 22nd-most in Division 1.

Utah Tech 2023-24 Best Wins

73-59 on the road over Utah Valley (No. 271) on December 2

73-58 at home over Jacksonville State (No. 272) on November 9

56-46 on the road over New Hampshire (No. 282) on November 22

81-58 on the road over Stonehill (No. 355) on November 25

Cal Baptist Schedule Analysis

The Lancers notched their signature win of the season on November 22 by registering a 71-66 victory over the Portland Pilots, the No. 96-ranked team in our computer rankings.

Cal Baptist 2023-24 Best Wins

71-66 at home over Portland (No. 96) on November 22

82-71 at home over Long Beach State (No. 118) on November 15

76-68 on the road over San Diego State (No. 162) on November 10

79-66 on the road over Southern Utah (No. 212) on November 28

90-87 at home over UTEP (No. 224) on November 18

Utah Tech Leaders

Macie Warren: 14.4 PTS, 55.4 FG%, 51.6 3PT% (16-for-31)

14.4 PTS, 55.4 FG%, 51.6 3PT% (16-for-31) Breaunna Gillen: 14.8 PTS, 5.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 50.0 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (5-for-18)

14.8 PTS, 5.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 50.0 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (5-for-18) Maddie Warren: 15.7 PTS, 1.9 STL, 41.9 FG%, 44.2 3PT% (19-for-43)

15.7 PTS, 1.9 STL, 41.9 FG%, 44.2 3PT% (19-for-43) Maggie McCord: 11.4 PTS, 45.2 FG%, 39.5 3PT% (17-for-43)

11.4 PTS, 45.2 FG%, 39.5 3PT% (17-for-43) Calyn Dallas: 7.7 PTS, 52.8 FG%, 48.1 3PT% (13-for-27)

Cal Baptist Leaders

Webb: 21.0 PTS, 8.8 REB, 3.3 STL, 46.9 FG%, 43.2 3PT% (16-for-37)

21.0 PTS, 8.8 REB, 3.3 STL, 46.9 FG%, 43.2 3PT% (16-for-37) Grace Schmidt: 15.3 PTS, 51.5 FG%

15.3 PTS, 51.5 FG% Anaiyah Tu'ua: 8.7 PTS, 1.2 STL, 45.2 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (6-for-15)

8.7 PTS, 1.2 STL, 45.2 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (6-for-15) Kinsley Barrington: 8.7 PTS, 42.9 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (7-for-21)

8.7 PTS, 42.9 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (7-for-21) Khloe Lemon: 8.7 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (7-for-28)

Utah Tech Performance Insights

The Trailblazers have a +77 scoring differential, topping opponents by 11.0 points per game. They're putting up 77.3 points per game to rank 61st in college basketball and are allowing 66.3 per contest to rank 220th in college basketball.

Cal Baptist Performance Insights

The Lancers outscore opponents by 9.0 points per game (posting 77.0 points per game, 63rd in college basketball, and conceding 68.0 per outing, 243rd in college basketball) and have a +54 scoring differential.

