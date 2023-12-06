The San Antonio Spurs (3-16) will try to stop a 14-game losing streak when they visit the Minnesota Timberwolves (15-4) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Target Center as big, 12.5-point underdogs. The game airs at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN, BSN, and BSSW.

Timberwolves vs. Spurs Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Time: 7:30 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: ESPN, BSN, and BSSW

Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Venue: Target Center

Timberwolves vs. Spurs Score Prediction

Prediction: Timberwolves 123 - Spurs 104

Spread & Total Prediction for Timberwolves vs. Spurs

Pick ATS: Timberwolves (- 12.5)

Timberwolves (- 12.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Timberwolves (-18.4)

Timberwolves (-18.4) Pick OU: Over (226.5)



Over (226.5) Computer Predicted Total: 227.1

The Timberwolves have been more successful against the spread than the Spurs this season, recording an ATS record of 11-8-0, compared to the 7-12-0 mark of the Spurs.

Minnesota's games have gone over the total 52.6% of the time this season (10 out of 19), less often than San Antonio's games have (13 out of 19).

The Timberwolves have an .857 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (12-2) this season while the Spurs have an .111 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (2-16).

Timberwolves Performance Insights

The Timberwolves have been led by their defense, as they rank second-best in the NBA by allowing just 105.9 points per game. They rank 19th in the league in points scored (112.8 per contest).

Minnesota is averaging 45 rebounds per game this year (ninth-ranked in NBA), and it has allowed only 42.2 rebounds per game (fifth-best).

The Timberwolves are dishing out 25.4 dimes per game, which ranks them 20th in the NBA in 2023-24.

Minnesota ranks 22nd in the NBA with 14.2 turnovers per game this season. Meanwhile, it ranks 14th with 13.7 forced turnovers per contest.

The Timberwolves are sinking 11.5 three-pointers per game (21st-ranked in league). They sport a 37% shooting percentage (11th-ranked) from three-point land.

