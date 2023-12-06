Rudy Gobert and the rest of the Minnesota Timberwolves will be hitting the court versus the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Gobert, in his last game (December 2 win against the Hornets), produced 26 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks.

In this piece we'll examine Gobert's stats and trends, helping you make good selections on prop bets.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rudy Gobert Prop Bets vs. the Spurs

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 14.5 13.3 14.2 Rebounds 11.5 11.6 10.6 Assists -- 1.1 0.9 PRA -- 26 25.7 PR -- 24.9 24.8



Looking to bet on one or more of Gobert's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Rudy Gobert Insights vs. the Spurs

This season, he's put up 9.7% of the Timberwolves' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 8.2 per contest.

The Timberwolves rank 25th in possessions per game with 101.4. His opponents, the Spurs, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 15th with 105.8 possessions per contest.

Giving up 123.9 points per game, the Spurs are the 28th-ranked team in the league defensively.

On the glass, the Spurs have conceded 44.4 rebounds per game, which puts them 19th in the NBA.

The Spurs give up 28.7 assists per game, 28th-ranked in the league.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Rudy Gobert vs. the Spurs

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/10/2023 34 11 10 1 0 0 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.