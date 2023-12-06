Providence vs. Rhode Island December 6 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Rhode Island Rams (3-2) play the Providence Friars (3-2) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Alumni Hall (RI). The game will tip off at 7:00 PM ET.
Providence vs. Rhode Island Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 6
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Providence Players to Watch
- Olivia Olsen: 15.4 PTS, 7.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.8 BLK
- Grace Efosa-Aguebor: 12.2 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Kylee Sheppard: 7.4 PTS, 2.8 REB, 4.2 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Brynn Farrell: 7.4 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Marta Morales: 6.8 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
Rhode Island Players to Watch
