The Rhode Island Rams (3-2) play the Providence Friars (3-2) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Alumni Hall (RI). The game will tip off at 7:00 PM ET.

Providence vs. Rhode Island Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, December 6

Wednesday, December 6 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

Providence Players to Watch

Olivia Olsen: 15.4 PTS, 7.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.8 BLK

15.4 PTS, 7.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.8 BLK Grace Efosa-Aguebor: 12.2 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.6 BLK

12.2 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.6 BLK Kylee Sheppard: 7.4 PTS, 2.8 REB, 4.2 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.8 BLK

7.4 PTS, 2.8 REB, 4.2 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.8 BLK Brynn Farrell: 7.4 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

7.4 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Marta Morales: 6.8 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

Rhode Island Players to Watch

