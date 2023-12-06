Wednesday's game between the Rhode Island Rams (6-3) and Providence Friars (3-5) squaring off at Alumni Hall (RI) has a projected final score of 64-55 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Rhode Island, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will start at 7:00 PM ET on December 6.

The Friars enter this matchup after a 61-49 loss to Iona on Saturday. The Rams are coming off of a 60-58 win against Princeton in their last game on Sunday. Olivia Olsen scored a team-best 13 points for the Friars in the loss. D'yona Davis put up 21 points, five rebounds and two assists for the Rams.

Providence vs. Rhode Island Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Alumni Hall (RI) in Providence, Rhode Island

Providence vs. Rhode Island Score Prediction

Prediction: Rhode Island 64, Providence 55

Providence Schedule Analysis

The Friars defeated the No. 171-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Vermont Catamounts, 57-47, on November 10, which goes down as their best win of the season.

The Friars have tied for the 34th-most Quadrant 1 defeats in the country (two).

The Friars have two losses against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 32nd-most in the country.

Providence 2023-24 Best Wins

57-47 at home over Vermont (No. 171) on November 10

57-40 at home over Monmouth (No. 218) on November 22

76-46 at home over Hampton (No. 345) on November 7

Rhode Island Schedule Analysis

Against the No. 25 Princeton Tigers on December 3, the Rams picked up their best win of the season, a 60-58 home victory.

Rhode Island has tied for the fifth-most Quadrant 2 wins in the country (two).

Rhode Island 2023-24 Best Wins

60-58 at home over Princeton (No. 25/AP Poll) on December 3

64-58 over Portland (No. 96) on November 25

67-56 on the road over Brown (No. 163) on November 17

91-40 at home over Sacred Heart (No. 215) on November 7

63-50 over Youngstown State (No. 297) on November 24

Providence Leaders

Olsen: 15.0 PTS, 8.5 REB, 1.5 BLK, 60.5 FG%

15.0 PTS, 8.5 REB, 1.5 BLK, 60.5 FG% Brynn Farrell: 8.4 PTS, 1.5 STL, 27.8 FG%, 23.8 3PT% (5-for-21)

8.4 PTS, 1.5 STL, 27.8 FG%, 23.8 3PT% (5-for-21) Kylee Sheppard: 7.3 PTS, 2.3 STL, 32.6 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (3-for-15)

7.3 PTS, 2.3 STL, 32.6 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (3-for-15) Grace Efosa-Aguebor: 12.2 PTS, 2.0 STL, 33.9 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (3-for-10)

12.2 PTS, 2.0 STL, 33.9 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (3-for-10) Marta Morales: 5.9 PTS, 39.6 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (7-for-23)

Rhode Island Leaders

Teisha Hyman: 10.2 PTS, 7.3 REB, 2.2 STL, 36.3 FG%, 10.7 3PT% (3-for-28)

10.2 PTS, 7.3 REB, 2.2 STL, 36.3 FG%, 10.7 3PT% (3-for-28) Maye Toure: 14.4 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.3 STL, 48.6 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (3-for-11)

14.4 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.3 STL, 48.6 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (3-for-11) Tenin Magassa: 8.4 PTS, 2.7 BLK, 51.8 FG%

8.4 PTS, 2.7 BLK, 51.8 FG% Davis: 8.4 PTS, 1.3 STL, 41.1 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (4-for-16)

8.4 PTS, 1.3 STL, 41.1 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (4-for-16) Sophie Phillips: 11.3 PTS, 39.6 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (22-for-66)

Providence Performance Insights

The Friars score 58.6 points per game (293rd in college basketball) and allow 59.5 (100th in college basketball) for a -7 scoring differential overall.

Rhode Island Performance Insights

The Rams outscore opponents by 11.2 points per game (posting 65.3 points per game, 198th in college basketball, and conceding 54.1 per outing, 39th in college basketball) and have a +101 scoring differential.

