The Richmond Spiders (5-3) are just 2.5-point underdogs against the Northern Iowa Panthers (2-6) at McLeod Center on Wednesday, December 6, 2023. The game starts at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under of 143.5 points.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Northern Iowa vs. Richmond Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Cedar Falls, Iowa

Cedar Falls, Iowa Venue: McLeod Center

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Northern Iowa -2.5 143.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Northern Iowa Betting Records & Stats

In four games this season, Northern Iowa and its opponents have scored more than 143.5 total points.

Northern Iowa has an average total of 150.6 in its outings this year, 7.1 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Panthers are 1-5-0 against the spread this season.

Richmond (6-2-0 ATS) has covered the spread 16.7% of the time, 58.3% more often than Northern Iowa (1-5-0) this season.

Northern Iowa vs. Richmond Over/Under Stats

Games Over 143.5 % of Games Over 143.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Northern Iowa 4 66.7% 75.4 154.3 75.3 141.6 145.0 Richmond 5 62.5% 78.9 154.3 66.3 141.6 141.6

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Northern Iowa Insights & Trends

The 75.4 points per game the Panthers score are 9.1 more points than the Spiders give up (66.3).

When Northern Iowa scores more than 66.3 points, it is 1-4 against the spread and 2-5 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Northern Iowa vs. Richmond Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Northern Iowa 1-5-0 0-2 4-2-0 Richmond 6-2-0 2-2 5-3-0

Northern Iowa vs. Richmond Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Northern Iowa Richmond 8-8 Home Record 12-4 4-7 Away Record 1-11 4-10-0 Home ATS Record 6-8-0 5-6-0 Away ATS Record 2-10-0 71.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 70.8 66.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.7 9-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-8-0 6-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-5-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.