Northern Iowa vs. Richmond December 6 Tickets & Start Time
The Northern Iowa Panthers (1-3) will face the Richmond Spiders (3-2) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.
If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Northern Iowa vs. Richmond Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 6
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Northern Iowa Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Northern Iowa Top Players (2022-23)
- Tytan Anderson: 12.6 PTS, 8.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Bowen Born: 17.9 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Michael Duax: 10.0 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Trey Campbell: 7.5 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Logan Wolf: 7.4 PTS, 1.6 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Richmond Players to Watch
- Nate Heise: 14.3 PTS, 5.5 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Anderson: 10.3 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Jacob Hutson: 10.8 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Wolf: 8.5 PTS, 2.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Duax: 5.8 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Northern Iowa vs. Richmond Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Northern Iowa Rank
|Northern Iowa AVG
|Richmond AVG
|Richmond Rank
|210th
|70.1
|Points Scored
|68.9
|249th
|169th
|69.9
|Points Allowed
|67.8
|105th
|298th
|29.6
|Rebounds
|30.5
|258th
|334th
|6.2
|Off. Rebounds
|6.1
|338th
|182nd
|7.4
|3pt Made
|7.9
|112th
|300th
|11.6
|Assists
|12.2
|249th
|132nd
|11.4
|Turnovers
|10.8
|72nd
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.