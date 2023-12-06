The Montana Grizzlies (2-2) take the court against the Loyola Marymount Lions (2-5) at 1:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023.

Montana Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Dahlberg Arena in Missoula, Montana

Dahlberg Arena in Missoula, Montana TV: ESPN+

Montana vs. Loyola Marymount Scoring Comparison

The Lions score just 4.4 fewer points per game (63.6) than the Grizzlies allow (68.0).

Loyola Marymount is 1-1 when it scores more than 68.0 points.

Montana's record is 1-1 when it gives up fewer than 63.6 points.

The Grizzlies put up 11.2 more points per game (75.8) than the Lions give up (64.6).

Montana has a 2-1 record when scoring more than 64.6 points.

Loyola Marymount has a 2-4 record when giving up fewer than 75.8 points.

This season the Grizzlies are shooting 43.5% from the field, 4.1% higher than the Lions concede.

The Lions make 40.1% of their shots from the field, 2.3% lower than the Grizzlies' defensive field-goal percentage.

Alexis Mark: 12.4 PTS, 8.0 REB, 1.6 STL, 46.3 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (3-for-10)

12.4 PTS, 8.0 REB, 1.6 STL, 46.3 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (3-for-10) Amaya Oliver: 10.0 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.1 BLK, 53.3 FG%

10.0 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.1 BLK, 53.3 FG% Nicole Rodriguez: 9.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 34.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (14-for-42)

9.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 34.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (14-for-42) Da'Ja Hamilton: 9.0 PTS, 42.1 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (5-for-11)

9.0 PTS, 42.1 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (5-for-11) Soufia Inoussa: 5.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 41.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (4-for-12)

Loyola Marymount Leaders

Montana Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/14/2023 Washington State L 61-49 Dahlberg Arena 11/20/2023 @ Grand Canyon W 76-71 Grand Canyon University Arena 11/27/2023 Dickinson State W 108-57 Dahlberg Arena 12/6/2023 Loyola Marymount - Dahlberg Arena 12/9/2023 Colorado State - Dahlberg Arena 12/16/2023 @ Cal Poly - Robert A. Mott Gymnasium

Loyola Marymount Schedule