Wednesday's contest features the Montana Grizzlies (2-2) and the Loyola Marymount Lions (2-5) matching up at Dahlberg Arena in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 73-61 victory for heavily favored Montana according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 1:00 PM ET on December 6.

The Grizzlies came out on top in their last game 108-57 against Dickinson State on Monday.

In their most recent outing on Monday, the Grizzlies secured a 108-57 victory over Dickinson State. The Lions' last contest was a 78-73 loss to South Dakota on Sunday. Maggie Espenmiller-McGraw scored a team-leading 23 points for the Grizzlies in the victory. Alexis Mark scored 20 points in the Lions' loss, leading the team.

Montana vs. Loyola Marymount Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Montana vs. Loyola Marymount Score Prediction

Prediction: Montana 73, Loyola Marymount 61

Loyola Marymount Schedule Analysis

The Lions' signature win this season came in a 79-61 victory against the Denver Pioneers on November 30.

Against Quadrant 1 teams, the Lions are 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 34th-most losses.

Loyola Marymount Leaders

Mark: 12.4 PTS, 8.0 REB, 1.6 STL, 46.3 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (3-for-10)

12.4 PTS, 8.0 REB, 1.6 STL, 46.3 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (3-for-10) Amaya Oliver: 10.0 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.1 BLK, 53.3 FG%

10.0 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.1 BLK, 53.3 FG% Nicole Rodriguez: 9.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 34.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (14-for-42)

9.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 34.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (14-for-42) Da'Ja Hamilton: 9.0 PTS, 42.1 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (5-for-11)

9.0 PTS, 42.1 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (5-for-11) Soufia Inoussa: 5.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 41.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (4-for-12)

Montana Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Grizzlies outscored opponents by 1.3 points per game last season (posting 70.3 points per game, 79th in college basketball, and allowing 69.0 per outing, 290th in college basketball) and had a +37 scoring differential.

Montana posted 72.6 points per game last year in conference contests, which was 2.3 more points per game than its overall average (70.3).

The Grizzlies scored 72.7 points per game in home games last season, compared to 70.2 points per game away from home, a difference of 2.5 points per contest.

Montana surrendered 66.1 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 71.6 in road games.

Loyola Marymount Performance Insights

The Lions put up 63.6 points per game (222nd in college basketball) while giving up 64.6 per contest (193rd in college basketball). They have a -7 scoring differential.

