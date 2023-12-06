How to Watch the Loyola (MD) vs. Bryant Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 4:55 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (4-3) face the Bryant Bulldogs (4-5) at 11:00 AM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023.
Continue reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to take a look at our score picks!
Loyola (MD) Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET
- Where: Reitz Arena in Baltimore, Maryland
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Loyola (MD) vs. Bryant Scoring Comparison
- The Bulldogs' 60.6 points per game are just 2.3 more points than the 58.3 the Greyhounds allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 58.3 points, Bryant is 4-2.
- Loyola (MD) has a 3-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 60.6 points.
- The 54.4 points per game the Greyhounds score are 9.8 fewer points than the Bulldogs give up (64.2).
- Bryant is 2-1 when allowing fewer than 54.4 points.
- The Greyhounds are making 39.6% of their shots from the field, 2.3% lower than the Bulldogs allow to opponents (41.9%).
- The Bulldogs' 40.8 shooting percentage from the field is only 0.1 higher than the Greyhounds have conceded.
Loyola (MD) Leaders
- Mariona Planes Fortuny: 15.9 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.6 STL, 1.3 BLK, 50.5 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (4-for-18)
- Mia Mancini: 15.2 PTS, 1.4 STL, 36.0 FG%, 43.7 3PT% (31-for-71)
- Kemari Reynolds: 7.0 PTS, 1.8 STL, 37.5 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (2-for-12)
- Martina Boba: 8.6 PTS, 1.9 STL, 41.0 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (9-for-27)
- Silvia Gonzalez: 6.3 PTS, 42.9 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (6-for-20)
Bryant Leaders
Loyola (MD) Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/25/2023
|Saint Bonaventure
|L 55-51
|Reitz Arena
|11/29/2023
|@ St. John's (NY)
|L 71-49
|Carnesecca Arena
|12/2/2023
|Mount St. Mary's
|W 63-42
|Reitz Arena
|12/6/2023
|Bryant
|-
|Reitz Arena
|12/10/2023
|@ Toledo
|-
|Savage Arena
|12/22/2023
|@ Monmouth
|-
|OceanFirst Bank Center
Bryant Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/26/2023
|Tennessee State
|L 53-43
|Ocean Bank Convocation Center
|11/29/2023
|Brown
|L 58-53
|Chace Athletic Center
|12/2/2023
|Sacred Heart
|W 74-71
|Chace Athletic Center
|12/6/2023
|@ Loyola (MD)
|-
|Reitz Arena
|12/13/2023
|Fisher
|-
|Chace Athletic Center
|12/20/2023
|@ Boston College
|-
|Silvio O. Conte Forum
