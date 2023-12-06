The Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (4-3) face the Bryant Bulldogs (4-5) at 11:00 AM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023.

Loyola (MD) Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET Where: Reitz Arena in Baltimore, Maryland

Reitz Arena in Baltimore, Maryland TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Loyola (MD) vs. Bryant Scoring Comparison

The Bulldogs' 60.6 points per game are just 2.3 more points than the 58.3 the Greyhounds allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 58.3 points, Bryant is 4-2.

Loyola (MD) has a 3-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 60.6 points.

The 54.4 points per game the Greyhounds score are 9.8 fewer points than the Bulldogs give up (64.2).

Bryant is 2-1 when allowing fewer than 54.4 points.

The Greyhounds are making 39.6% of their shots from the field, 2.3% lower than the Bulldogs allow to opponents (41.9%).

The Bulldogs' 40.8 shooting percentage from the field is only 0.1 higher than the Greyhounds have conceded.

Loyola (MD) Leaders

Mariona Planes Fortuny: 15.9 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.6 STL, 1.3 BLK, 50.5 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (4-for-18)

15.9 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.6 STL, 1.3 BLK, 50.5 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (4-for-18) Mia Mancini: 15.2 PTS, 1.4 STL, 36.0 FG%, 43.7 3PT% (31-for-71)

15.2 PTS, 1.4 STL, 36.0 FG%, 43.7 3PT% (31-for-71) Kemari Reynolds: 7.0 PTS, 1.8 STL, 37.5 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (2-for-12)

7.0 PTS, 1.8 STL, 37.5 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (2-for-12) Martina Boba: 8.6 PTS, 1.9 STL, 41.0 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (9-for-27)

8.6 PTS, 1.9 STL, 41.0 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (9-for-27) Silvia Gonzalez: 6.3 PTS, 42.9 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (6-for-20)

Bryant Leaders

Loyola (MD) Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/25/2023 Saint Bonaventure L 55-51 Reitz Arena 11/29/2023 @ St. John's (NY) L 71-49 Carnesecca Arena 12/2/2023 Mount St. Mary's W 63-42 Reitz Arena 12/6/2023 Bryant - Reitz Arena 12/10/2023 @ Toledo - Savage Arena 12/22/2023 @ Monmouth - OceanFirst Bank Center

Bryant Schedule