The Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (4-3) face the Bryant Bulldogs (4-5) at 11:00 AM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023.

Loyola (MD) Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET
  • Where: Reitz Arena in Baltimore, Maryland
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Loyola (MD) vs. Bryant Scoring Comparison

  • The Bulldogs' 60.6 points per game are just 2.3 more points than the 58.3 the Greyhounds allow to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 58.3 points, Bryant is 4-2.
  • Loyola (MD) has a 3-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 60.6 points.
  • The 54.4 points per game the Greyhounds score are 9.8 fewer points than the Bulldogs give up (64.2).
  • Bryant is 2-1 when allowing fewer than 54.4 points.
  • The Greyhounds are making 39.6% of their shots from the field, 2.3% lower than the Bulldogs allow to opponents (41.9%).
  • The Bulldogs' 40.8 shooting percentage from the field is only 0.1 higher than the Greyhounds have conceded.

Loyola (MD) Leaders

  • Mariona Planes Fortuny: 15.9 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.6 STL, 1.3 BLK, 50.5 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (4-for-18)
  • Mia Mancini: 15.2 PTS, 1.4 STL, 36.0 FG%, 43.7 3PT% (31-for-71)
  • Kemari Reynolds: 7.0 PTS, 1.8 STL, 37.5 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (2-for-12)
  • Martina Boba: 8.6 PTS, 1.9 STL, 41.0 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (9-for-27)
  • Silvia Gonzalez: 6.3 PTS, 42.9 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (6-for-20)

Bryant Leaders

Loyola (MD) Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/25/2023 Saint Bonaventure L 55-51 Reitz Arena
11/29/2023 @ St. John's (NY) L 71-49 Carnesecca Arena
12/2/2023 Mount St. Mary's W 63-42 Reitz Arena
12/6/2023 Bryant - Reitz Arena
12/10/2023 @ Toledo - Savage Arena
12/22/2023 @ Monmouth - OceanFirst Bank Center

Bryant Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/26/2023 Tennessee State L 53-43 Ocean Bank Convocation Center
11/29/2023 Brown L 58-53 Chace Athletic Center
12/2/2023 Sacred Heart W 74-71 Chace Athletic Center
12/6/2023 @ Loyola (MD) - Reitz Arena
12/13/2023 Fisher - Chace Athletic Center
12/20/2023 @ Boston College - Silvio O. Conte Forum

