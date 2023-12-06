The Bryant Bulldogs (3-2) meet the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (2-1) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Reitz Arena. The game will start at 11:00 AM ET.

Loyola (MD) vs. Bryant Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, December 6

Wednesday, December 6 Game Time: 11:00 AM ET

Bryant Players to Watch

Lex Therien: 19.7 PTS, 9.7 REB, 1.0 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

19.7 PTS, 9.7 REB, 1.0 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.0 BLK Ava Therien: 6.3 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

6.3 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK Meliah Van-Otoo: 4.0 PTS, 2.0 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

4.0 PTS, 2.0 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.0 BLK Kelly Ratigan: 7.7 PTS, 1.0 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

7.7 PTS, 1.0 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK Amandine Amorich: 4.7 PTS, 1.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

