Wednesday's contest between the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (4-3) and Bryant Bulldogs (4-5) at Reitz Arena is expected to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 61-58, with Loyola (MD) coming out on top. Tipoff is at 11:00 AM ET on December 6.

In their most recent outing on Saturday, the Greyhounds earned a 63-42 victory against Mount St. Mary's.

The Greyhounds took care of business in their last matchup 63-42 against Mount St. Mary's on Saturday. The Bulldogs head into this matchup on the heels of a 74-71 win over Sacred Heart on Saturday. Lex Therien put up 14 points, 14 rebounds and one assist for the Greyhounds. Mia Mancini's team-high 28 points paced the Bulldogs in the victory.

Loyola (MD) vs. Bryant Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Where: Reitz Arena in Baltimore, Maryland

Reitz Arena in Baltimore, Maryland How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Loyola (MD) vs. Bryant Score Prediction

Prediction: Loyola (MD) 61, Bryant 58

Loyola (MD) Schedule Analysis

The Greyhounds defeated the UMBC Retrievers in a 49-48 win on November 15. It was their signature victory of the season.

Loyola (MD) has four wins versus Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 21st-most in the nation.

Loyola (MD) 2023-24 Best Wins

49-48 on the road over UMBC (No. 322) on November 15

77-73 at home over Binghamton (No. 327) on November 12

63-42 at home over Mount St. Mary's (No. 333) on December 2

53-45 at home over Saint Francis (PA) (No. 353) on November 22

Bryant Schedule Analysis

The Bulldogs' signature win this season came in a 74-71 victory against the Sacred Heart Pioneers on December 2.

Against Quadrant 4 teams, Bryant is 4-3 (.571%) -- tied for the 21st-most victories, but also tied for the 14th-most defeats.

Bryant 2023-24 Best Wins

74-71 at home over Sacred Heart (No. 215) on December 2

72-69 at home over Cent. Conn. St. (No. 331) on November 17

70-52 at home over Dartmouth (No. 345) on November 6

69-49 on the road over Stonehill (No. 354) on November 14

Loyola (MD) Leaders

Therien: 16.6 PTS, 10.4 REB, 2.0 STL, 53.3 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (2-for-5)

16.6 PTS, 10.4 REB, 2.0 STL, 53.3 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (2-for-5) Ava Therien: 7.9 PTS, 47.5 FG%

7.9 PTS, 47.5 FG% Kelly Ratigan: 10.7 PTS, 36.0 FG%, 38.0 3PT% (19-for-50)

10.7 PTS, 36.0 FG%, 38.0 3PT% (19-for-50) Laura Salmeron: 5.6 PTS, 24.5 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (4-for-24)

5.6 PTS, 24.5 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (4-for-24) Amandine Amorich: 3.4 PTS, 1.3 STL, 33.3 FG%

Bryant Leaders

Mariona Planes Fortuny: 15.9 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.6 STL, 1.3 BLK, 50.5 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (4-for-18)

15.9 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.6 STL, 1.3 BLK, 50.5 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (4-for-18) Mancini: 15.2 PTS, 1.4 STL, 36.0 FG%, 43.7 3PT% (31-for-71)

15.2 PTS, 1.4 STL, 36.0 FG%, 43.7 3PT% (31-for-71) Kemari Reynolds: 7.0 PTS, 1.8 STL, 37.5 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (2-for-12)

7.0 PTS, 1.8 STL, 37.5 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (2-for-12) Martina Boba: 8.6 PTS, 1.9 STL, 41.0 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (9-for-27)

8.6 PTS, 1.9 STL, 41.0 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (9-for-27) Silvia Gonzalez: 6.3 PTS, 42.9 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (6-for-20)

Loyola (MD) Performance Insights

The Greyhounds have been outscored by 3.9 points per game (scoring 54.4 points per game to rank 331st in college basketball while giving up 58.3 per outing to rank 82nd in college basketball) and have a -27 scoring differential overall.

Bryant Performance Insights

The Bulldogs have a -33 scoring differential, falling short by 3.6 points per game. They're putting up 60.6 points per game, 269th in college basketball, and are giving up 64.2 per outing to rank 185th in college basketball.

In 2023-24 the Bulldogs are averaging 9.0 more points per game at home (67.3) than away (58.3).

At home Bryant is giving up 62.5 points per game, 6.3 fewer points than it is on the road (68.8).

