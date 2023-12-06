The Iowa Hawkeyes (8-1) will try to continue a three-game road winning streak when squaring off versus the Iowa State Cyclones (4-3) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at James H. Hilton Coliseum, airing at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

Iowa Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: James H. Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa

James H. Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa TV: ESPN2

Iowa vs. Iowa State Scoring Comparison

The Hawkeyes' 91.2 points per game are 26.8 more points than the 64.4 the Cyclones give up.

Iowa is 8-0 when it scores more than 64.4 points.

Iowa State has a 4-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 91.2 points.

The 75 points per game the Cyclones record are 9.9 more points than the Hawkeyes give up (65.1).

Iowa State is 4-2 when scoring more than 65.1 points.

When Iowa gives up fewer than 75 points, it is 6-1.

The Cyclones are making 47.2% of their shots from the field, 10.2% higher than the Hawkeyes concede to opponents (37%).

The Hawkeyes shoot 52.7% from the field, 16.8% higher than the Cyclones allow.

Iowa Leaders

Caitlin Clark: 29 PTS, 7.9 AST, 1.8 STL, 47.1 FG%, 36.6 3PT% (37-for-101)

29 PTS, 7.9 AST, 1.8 STL, 47.1 FG%, 36.6 3PT% (37-for-101) Kate Martin: 11.1 PTS, 61.2 FG%, 31.8 3PT% (7-for-22)

11.1 PTS, 61.2 FG%, 31.8 3PT% (7-for-22) Sydney Affolter: 6.6 PTS, 1.7 STL, 59.5 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (4-for-11)

6.6 PTS, 1.7 STL, 59.5 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (4-for-11) Sharon Goodman: 10.4 PTS, 72.2 FG%

10.4 PTS, 72.2 FG% Hannah Stuelke: 12.7 PTS, 71.7 FG%, 66.7 3PT% (2-for-3)

Iowa Schedule