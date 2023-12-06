Wednesday's game at James H. Hilton Coliseum has the No. 4 Iowa Hawkeyes (8-1) taking on the Iowa State Cyclones (4-3) at 7:00 PM ET (on December 6). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 81-67 win, heavily favoring Iowa.

The Cyclones took care of business in their last matchup 85-58 against UNC Wilmington on Sunday.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Iowa State vs. Iowa Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: James H. Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa

James H. Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Iowa State vs. Iowa Score Prediction

Prediction: Iowa 81, Iowa State 67

Other Big 12 Predictions

Iowa State Schedule Analysis

The Cyclones' best win this season came against the Butler Bulldogs, a squad ranked outside the top 100 (No. 117) in our computer rankings. The Cyclones brought home the 82-55 win at home on November 6.

Iowa State has tied for the 12th-most Quadrant 2 losses in the nation (two).

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Iowa State 2023-24 Best Wins

82-55 at home over Butler (No. 117) on November 6

78-60 at home over Southern (No. 210) on November 20

85-44 on the road over St. Thomas (No. 243) on November 29

85-58 at home over UNC Wilmington (No. 356) on December 3

Iowa State Leaders

Addy Brown: 14.3 PTS, 5.4 AST, 56.2 FG%, 41.4 3PT% (12-for-29)

14.3 PTS, 5.4 AST, 56.2 FG%, 41.4 3PT% (12-for-29) Kelsey Joens: 8.6 PTS, 1.9 STL, 35.2 FG%, 35.9 3PT% (14-for-39)

8.6 PTS, 1.9 STL, 35.2 FG%, 35.9 3PT% (14-for-39) Audi Crooks: 16 PTS, 66.7 FG%

16 PTS, 66.7 FG% Nyamer Diew: 10.7 PTS, 41.8 FG%, 30 3PT% (9-for-30)

10.7 PTS, 41.8 FG%, 30 3PT% (9-for-30) Hannah Belanger: 7.7 PTS, 32.1 FG%, 34.9 3PT% (15-for-43)

Iowa State Performance Insights

The Cyclones average 75 points per game (73rd in college basketball) while allowing 64.4 per contest (192nd in college basketball). They have a +74 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 10.6 points per game.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.