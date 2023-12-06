Iowa vs. Iowa State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 6
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 8:39 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Wednesday's contest features the No. 4 Iowa Hawkeyes (8-1) and the Iowa State Cyclones (4-3) squaring off at James H. Hilton Coliseum in what should be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 81-67 win for heavily favored Iowa according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on December 6.
In their most recent game on Saturday, the Hawkeyes secured a 99-65 win over Bowling Green.
Iowa vs. Iowa State Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: James H. Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Iowa vs. Iowa State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Iowa 81, Iowa State 67
Iowa Schedule Analysis
- The Hawkeyes' best win this season came in an 80-76 victory against the No. 9 Virginia Tech Hokies on November 9.
- The Hawkeyes have tied for the 15th-most Quadrant 1 wins in the country (one).
- Iowa has the most Quadrant 2 wins in the nation (three).
Iowa 2023-24 Best Wins
- 80-76 over Virginia Tech (No. 9/AP Poll) on November 9
- 77-70 over Kansas State (No. 14/AP Poll) on November 26
- 100-62 over FGCU (No. 63) on November 25
- 98-59 over Purdue Fort Wayne (No. 76) on November 24
- 113-90 at home over Drake (No. 77) on November 19
Iowa Leaders
- Caitlin Clark: 29.0 PTS, 7.9 AST, 1.8 STL, 47.1 FG%, 36.6 3PT% (37-for-101)
- Kate Martin: 11.1 PTS, 61.2 FG%, 31.8 3PT% (7-for-22)
- Sydney Affolter: 6.6 PTS, 1.7 STL, 59.5 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (4-for-11)
- Sharon Goodman: 10.4 PTS, 72.2 FG%
- Hannah Stuelke: 12.7 PTS, 71.7 FG%, 66.7 3PT% (2-for-3)
Iowa Performance Insights
- The Hawkeyes outscore opponents by 26.1 points per game (posting 91.2 points per game, seventh in college basketball, and giving up 65.1 per contest, 203rd in college basketball) and have a +235 scoring differential.
