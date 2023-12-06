The Fresno State Bulldogs (4-1) face the CSU Fullerton Titans (2-2) at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023.

Fresno State vs. CSU Fullerton Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, December 6

Fresno State Players to Watch

Mia Jacobs: 15.5 PTS, 8.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK

15.5 PTS, 8.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK Taija Sta. Maria: 11.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

11.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK Keely Brown: 11.2 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

11.2 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK Sydney Dethman: 9.0 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.0 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK Kylee Fox: 8.2 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.0 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

