Wednesday's contest that pits the Fresno State Bulldogs (6-3) against the CSU Fullerton Titans (3-3) at Save Mart Center has a projected final score of 63-58 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Fresno State, who is slightly favored in this matchup according to our model. Tipoff is at 9:00 PM on December 6.

In their most recent matchup on Saturday, the Bulldogs claimed a 71-52 win against UCSD.

Their last time out, the Bulldogs won on Saturday 71-52 over UCSD. In their last matchup on Wednesday, the Titans claimed a 71-64 victory over San Jose State. Franka Wittenberg totaled 19 points, two rebounds and zero assists for the Bulldogs. Hope Hassmann scored a team-best 17 points for the Titans in the win.

Fresno State vs. CSU Fullerton Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Save Mart Center in Fresno, California

Fresno State vs. CSU Fullerton Score Prediction

Prediction: Fresno State 63, CSU Fullerton 58

Fresno State Schedule Analysis

Against the Long Beach State Beach on November 21, the Bulldogs captured their best win of the season, a 74-65 home victory.

Against Quadrant 4 teams, Fresno State is 3-2 (.600%) -- tied for the 32nd-most losses.

Fresno State 2023-24 Best Wins

74-65 at home over Long Beach State (No. 118) on November 21

71-52 at home over UCSD (No. 274) on December 2

74-55 at home over Pepperdine (No. 299) on November 15

70-60 over Eastern Illinois (No. 302) on November 25

CSU Fullerton Schedule Analysis

The Titans' best win this season came in a 54-48 victory over the San Francisco Dons on November 19.

CSU Fullerton 2023-24 Best Wins

54-48 over San Francisco (No. 209) on November 19

71-64 at home over San Jose State (No. 222) on November 29

61-51 on the road over Sacramento State (No. 326) on November 12

Fresno State Leaders

Mia Jacobs: 13.5 PTS, 1.1 STL, 40.7 FG%, 31.7 3PT% (13-for-41)

13.5 PTS, 1.1 STL, 40.7 FG%, 31.7 3PT% (13-for-41) Taija Sta. Maria: 8.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 35.1 FG%, 28.0 3PT% (7-for-25)

8.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 35.1 FG%, 28.0 3PT% (7-for-25) Keely Brown: 10.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 50.0 FG%, 36.0 3PT% (9-for-25)

10.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 50.0 FG%, 36.0 3PT% (9-for-25) Kylee Fox: 8.4 PTS, 2.0 STL, 45.0 FG%, 42.1 3PT% (16-for-38)

8.4 PTS, 2.0 STL, 45.0 FG%, 42.1 3PT% (16-for-38) Sydney Dethman: 8.3 PTS, 50.8 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (3-for-10)

CSU Fullerton Leaders

Gabi Vidmar: 9.2 PTS, 2.0 STL, 35.7 FG%, 32.0 3PT% (8-for-25)

9.2 PTS, 2.0 STL, 35.7 FG%, 32.0 3PT% (8-for-25) Hassmann: 13.8 PTS, 46.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (7-for-21)

13.8 PTS, 46.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (7-for-21) Demonnie Lagway: 7.5 PTS, 34.9 FG%

7.5 PTS, 34.9 FG% Aixchel Hernandez: 3.8 PTS, 55.0 FG%

Fresno State Performance Insights

The Bulldogs have a +106 scoring differential, topping opponents by 11.8 points per game. They're putting up 68.8 points per game to rank 152nd in college basketball and are giving up 57.0 per outing to rank 74th in college basketball.

CSU Fullerton Performance Insights

The Titans put up 57.7 points per game (304th in college basketball) while allowing 59.5 per contest (100th in college basketball). They have a -11 scoring differential and have been outscored by 1.8 points per game.

