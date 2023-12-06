The Drake Bulldogs (7-1) are heavily favored (-12.5) to continue a four-game winning streak when they host the Saint Louis Billikens (5-4) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Knapp Center. The game airs on ESPN+. The point total in the matchup is set at 153.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Drake vs. Saint Louis Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Des Moines, Iowa

Des Moines, Iowa Venue: Knapp Center

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Drake -12.5 153.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Drake Betting Records & Stats

Drake's seven games this season have gone over this contest's total of 153.5 points three times.

Drake's games this season have had an average of 149.5 points, 4.0 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

The Bulldogs are 3-4-0 against the spread this season.

Saint Louis' .500 ATS win percentage (3-3-0 ATS record) is higher than Drake's .429 mark (3-4-0 ATS record) in 2023-24.

Drake vs. Saint Louis Over/Under Stats

Games Over 153.5 % of Games Over 153.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Drake 3 42.9% 79.8 155 69.8 145.6 142.6 Saint Louis 1 16.7% 75.2 155 75.8 145.6 147.5

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Drake Insights & Trends

The Bulldogs average just 4.0 more points per game (79.8) than the Billikens allow (75.8).

Drake has a 2-3 record against the spread and a 6-0 record overall when putting up more than 75.8 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Drake vs. Saint Louis Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 12.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Drake 3-4-0 1-2 5-2-0 Saint Louis 3-3-0 0-0 3-3-0

Drake vs. Saint Louis Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Drake Saint Louis 14-1 Home Record 15-3 6-6 Away Record 4-7 7-7-0 Home ATS Record 7-8-0 4-7-0 Away ATS Record 4-7-0 80.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 78.2 72.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 71.2 6-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-7-0 7-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-6-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.