The Drake Bulldogs (7-1) will look to build on a four-game winning streak when hosting the Saint Louis Billikens (5-4) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Knapp Center. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Drake vs. Saint Louis Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Knapp Center in Des Moines, Iowa

Knapp Center in Des Moines, Iowa How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Drake vs. Saint Louis Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Drake Moneyline Saint Louis Moneyline BetMGM Drake (-15.5) 151.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Drake (-15.5) 151.5 -2200 +980 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Drake vs. Saint Louis Betting Trends

Drake has compiled a 3-4-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Bulldogs and their opponents have combined to go over the point total five out of seven times this season.

Saint Louis has compiled a 3-3-0 record against the spread this year.

Billikens games have hit the over three out of six times this season.

