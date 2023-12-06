The Drake Bulldogs (7-1) will attempt to extend a four-game winning streak when hosting the Saint Louis Billikens (5-4) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Knapp Center. This matchup is at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Drake vs. Saint Louis Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Knapp Center in Des Moines, Iowa
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other MVC Games

Drake Stats Insights

  • The Bulldogs are shooting 48.7% from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points higher than the 46% the Billikens allow to opponents.
  • Drake has a 6-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46% from the field.
  • The Bulldogs are the 298th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Billikens sit at 307th.
  • The Bulldogs put up just four more points per game (79.8) than the Billikens give up (75.8).
  • Drake has a 6-0 record when scoring more than 75.8 points.

Drake Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Drake put up 80.3 points per game at home last year. In road games, it averaged 72.5 points per contest.
  • In 2022-23, the Bulldogs ceded 61.9 points per game when playing at home. In road games, they allowed 69.6.
  • Drake sunk 8.5 threes per game, which was one more than it averaged in road games (7.5). In terms of three-point percentage, it shot 36% at home and 38% on the road.

Drake Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/25/2023 Texas Southern W 77-71 Knapp Center
11/29/2023 @ Valparaiso W 83-65 Athletics-Recreation Center
12/2/2023 Missouri State W 74-57 Knapp Center
12/6/2023 Saint Louis - Knapp Center
12/9/2023 Nevada - Dollar Loan Center
12/14/2023 Grambling - Knapp Center

