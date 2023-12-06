How to Watch Drake vs. Saint Louis on TV or Live Stream - December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 1:18 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The Drake Bulldogs (7-1) will attempt to extend a four-game winning streak when hosting the Saint Louis Billikens (5-4) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Knapp Center. This matchup is at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Drake vs. Saint Louis Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Knapp Center in Des Moines, Iowa
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other MVC Games
Drake Stats Insights
- The Bulldogs are shooting 48.7% from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points higher than the 46% the Billikens allow to opponents.
- Drake has a 6-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46% from the field.
- The Bulldogs are the 298th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Billikens sit at 307th.
- The Bulldogs put up just four more points per game (79.8) than the Billikens give up (75.8).
- Drake has a 6-0 record when scoring more than 75.8 points.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Drake Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Drake put up 80.3 points per game at home last year. In road games, it averaged 72.5 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, the Bulldogs ceded 61.9 points per game when playing at home. In road games, they allowed 69.6.
- Drake sunk 8.5 threes per game, which was one more than it averaged in road games (7.5). In terms of three-point percentage, it shot 36% at home and 38% on the road.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Drake Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/25/2023
|Texas Southern
|W 77-71
|Knapp Center
|11/29/2023
|@ Valparaiso
|W 83-65
|Athletics-Recreation Center
|12/2/2023
|Missouri State
|W 74-57
|Knapp Center
|12/6/2023
|Saint Louis
|-
|Knapp Center
|12/9/2023
|Nevada
|-
|Dollar Loan Center
|12/14/2023
|Grambling
|-
|Knapp Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.