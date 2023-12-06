How to Watch the American vs. Monmouth Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 12:56 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
The American Eagles (2-5) square off against the Monmouth Hawks (3-4) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023.
Continue reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to check out our score predictions!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
American Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Bender Arena in Washington D.C.
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
American vs. Monmouth Scoring Comparison
- The Hawks average 9.0 fewer points per game (58.4) than the Eagles give up to opponents (67.4).
- When it scores more than 67.4 points, Monmouth is 2-0.
- The 60.0 points per game the Eagles put up are only 2.3 more points than the Hawks give up (57.7).
- American is 2-3 when scoring more than 57.7 points.
- Monmouth has a 1-4 record when giving up fewer than 60.0 points.
- The Eagles shoot 39.3% from the field, 3% higher than the Hawks concede defensively.
- The Hawks' 37.7 shooting percentage is 2.9 lower than the Eagles have given up.
American Leaders
- Belle Kranbuhl: 4.6 PTS, 2.6 BLK, 36.8 FG%
- Kaci Donovan: 13.4 PTS, 41.8 FG%, 40.9 3PT% (18-for-44)
- Taisha Exanor: 7.1 PTS, 1.7 BLK, 37.5 FG%, 14.3 3PT% (2-for-14)
- Ariana Vanderhoop: 10.7 PTS, 37.3 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (4-for-22)
- Jaye Haynes: 7.1 PTS, 50.0 FG%, 42.1 3PT% (8-for-19)
Monmouth Leaders
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
American Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/22/2023
|George Mason
|L 72-62
|Bender Arena
|11/29/2023
|Delaware
|L 68-58
|Bender Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ Fairleigh Dickinson
|W 63-57
|Rothman Center
|12/6/2023
|Monmouth
|-
|Bender Arena
|12/10/2023
|Towson
|-
|Bender Arena
|12/20/2023
|UMBC
|-
|Bender Arena
Monmouth Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/22/2023
|@ Providence
|L 57-40
|Alumni Hall (RI)
|11/26/2023
|Brown
|L 59-58
|OceanFirst Bank Center
|12/2/2023
|@ Rider
|W 62-42
|Alumni Gymnasium
|12/6/2023
|@ American
|-
|Bender Arena
|12/11/2023
|@ Lafayette
|-
|Kirby Sports Center
|12/22/2023
|Loyola (MD)
|-
|OceanFirst Bank Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.