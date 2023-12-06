The American Eagles (2-5) square off against the Monmouth Hawks (3-4) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023.

American Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Bender Arena in Washington D.C.

Bender Arena in Washington D.C. TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

American vs. Monmouth Scoring Comparison

The Hawks average 9.0 fewer points per game (58.4) than the Eagles give up to opponents (67.4).

When it scores more than 67.4 points, Monmouth is 2-0.

The 60.0 points per game the Eagles put up are only 2.3 more points than the Hawks give up (57.7).

American is 2-3 when scoring more than 57.7 points.

Monmouth has a 1-4 record when giving up fewer than 60.0 points.

The Eagles shoot 39.3% from the field, 3% higher than the Hawks concede defensively.

The Hawks' 37.7 shooting percentage is 2.9 lower than the Eagles have given up.

American Leaders

Belle Kranbuhl: 4.6 PTS, 2.6 BLK, 36.8 FG%

4.6 PTS, 2.6 BLK, 36.8 FG% Kaci Donovan: 13.4 PTS, 41.8 FG%, 40.9 3PT% (18-for-44)

13.4 PTS, 41.8 FG%, 40.9 3PT% (18-for-44) Taisha Exanor: 7.1 PTS, 1.7 BLK, 37.5 FG%, 14.3 3PT% (2-for-14)

7.1 PTS, 1.7 BLK, 37.5 FG%, 14.3 3PT% (2-for-14) Ariana Vanderhoop: 10.7 PTS, 37.3 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (4-for-22)

10.7 PTS, 37.3 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (4-for-22) Jaye Haynes: 7.1 PTS, 50.0 FG%, 42.1 3PT% (8-for-19)

Monmouth Leaders

American Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/22/2023 George Mason L 72-62 Bender Arena 11/29/2023 Delaware L 68-58 Bender Arena 12/2/2023 @ Fairleigh Dickinson W 63-57 Rothman Center 12/6/2023 Monmouth - Bender Arena 12/10/2023 Towson - Bender Arena 12/20/2023 UMBC - Bender Arena

Monmouth Schedule