The Monmouth Hawks (2-3) will meet the American Eagles (1-4) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Bender Arena. The game is scheduled to begin at 7:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

American vs. Monmouth Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Wednesday, December 6

Wednesday, December 6 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other American Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

American Players to Watch

Emily Johns: 12.4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Ivy Bales: 7.2 PTS, 4.0 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

7.2 PTS, 4.0 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK Anna Lemaster: 7.8 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK

7.8 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK Lauren Stack: 7.2 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

7.2 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Molly Lavin: 6.8 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Monmouth Players to Watch

Johns: 12.4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Bales: 7.2 PTS, 4.0 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

7.2 PTS, 4.0 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK Lemaster: 7.8 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK

7.8 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK Stack: 7.2 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

7.2 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Lavin: 6.8 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.