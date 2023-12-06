Wednesday's contest features the Monmouth Hawks (3-4) and the American Eagles (2-5) clashing at Bender Arena in what is expected to be a competitive matchup, with a projected 61-60 victory for Monmouth according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on December 6.

In their last outing on Saturday, the Eagles secured a 63-57 victory against Fairleigh Dickinson. The Hawks are coming off of a 62-42 win over Rider in their last outing on Saturday. Ivy Bales totaled 12 points, two rebounds and one assist for the Eagles. In the Hawks' win, Kaci Donovan led the way with 23 points (adding five rebounds and three assists).

American vs. Monmouth Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Bender Arena in Washington D.C.

American vs. Monmouth Score Prediction

Prediction: Monmouth 61, American 60

American Schedule Analysis

The Eagles registered their signature win of the season on November 6, when they took down the Longwood Lancers, who rank No. 337 in our computer rankings, 81-68.

Against Quadrant 3 opponents, the Eagles are 0-4 (.000%) -- tied for the fifth-most defeats.

Monmouth Schedule Analysis

Against the St. John's Red Storm on November 10, the Hawks captured their best win of the season, a 74-69 home victory.

The Eagles have tied for the fifth-most Quadrant 3 defeats in the nation according to the RPI (four).

Monmouth has tied for the 32nd-most Quadrant 4 losses in the nation (two).

Monmouth 2023-24 Best Wins

74-69 at home over St. John's (NY) (No. 135) on November 10

74-62 at home over UMass (No. 291) on November 19

62-42 on the road over Rider (No. 328) on December 2

American Leaders

Bales: 7.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 51.1 FG%, 57.1 3PT% (4-for-7)

7.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 51.1 FG%, 57.1 3PT% (4-for-7) Lauren Stack: 8.4 PTS, 1.6 STL, 40.7 FG%

8.4 PTS, 1.6 STL, 40.7 FG% Emily Johns: 12.0 PTS, 52.2 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (3-for-11)

12.0 PTS, 52.2 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (3-for-11) Molly Lavin: 7.3 PTS, 32.7 FG%, 19.0 3PT% (4-for-21)

7.3 PTS, 32.7 FG%, 19.0 3PT% (4-for-21) Anna Lemaster: 6.6 PTS, 19.3 FG%, 23.5 3PT% (8-for-34)

Monmouth Leaders

Belle Kranbuhl: 4.6 PTS, 2.6 BLK, 36.8 FG%

4.6 PTS, 2.6 BLK, 36.8 FG% Donovan: 13.4 PTS, 41.8 FG%, 40.9 3PT% (18-for-44)

13.4 PTS, 41.8 FG%, 40.9 3PT% (18-for-44) Taisha Exanor: 7.1 PTS, 1.7 BLK, 37.5 FG%, 14.3 3PT% (2-for-14)

7.1 PTS, 1.7 BLK, 37.5 FG%, 14.3 3PT% (2-for-14) Ariana Vanderhoop: 10.7 PTS, 37.3 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (4-for-22)

10.7 PTS, 37.3 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (4-for-22) Jaye Haynes: 7.1 PTS, 50.0 FG%, 42.1 3PT% (8-for-19)

American Performance Insights

The Eagles' -52 scoring differential (being outscored by 7.4 points per game) is a result of scoring 60.0 points per game (274th in college basketball) while allowing 67.4 per outing (239th in college basketball).

Monmouth Performance Insights

The Hawks score 58.4 points per game (296th in college basketball) and allow 57.7 (78th in college basketball) for a +5 scoring differential overall.

