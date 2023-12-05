Iowa High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Woodbury County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the agenda in Woodbury County, Iowa. To learn how to stream the games, we have you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Woodbury County, Iowa High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Sioux City North High School at Bishop Heelan Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Sioux City, IA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lawton-Bronson High School at Woodbury Central High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Moville, IA
- Conference: Western Valley Activities Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Kingsley-Pierson High School at Westwood High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Sloan, IA
- Conference: Western Valley Activities Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
