Tuesday's contest at Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion has the Washington Huskies (8-0) squaring off against the Montana State Bobcats (3-4) at 8:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a one-sided 68-55 win, as our model heavily favors Washington.

The Huskies enter this matchup after a 63-39 victory against San Francisco on Saturday.

In their last time out, the Huskies won on Saturday 63-39 against San Francisco. The Bobcats are coming off of a 73-64 loss to Portland in their most recent game on Saturday. In the win, Elle Ladine led the Huskies with 16 points. Taylor Janssen recorded 16 points, four rebounds and two assists for the Bobcats.

Washington vs. Montana State Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Washington

Washington vs. Montana State Score Prediction

Prediction: Washington 68, Montana State 55

Washington Schedule Analysis

On November 15, the Huskies picked up their signature win of the season, an 81-64 victory over the Pacific Tigers, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 145) in our computer rankings.

The Huskies have tied for the 31st-most Quadrant 3 wins in the nation (two).

Washington has six wins over Quadrant 4 opponents, the most in Division 1.

Washington 2023-24 Best Wins

81-64 at home over Pacific (No. 145) on November 15

58-41 on the road over Hawaii (No. 194) on November 26

57-37 over Idaho State (No. 204) on November 24

73-53 over Air Force (No. 207) on November 25

63-39 at home over San Francisco (No. 217) on December 2

Montana State Schedule Analysis

The Bobcats took down the No. 156-ranked (according to our computer rankings) New Mexico Lobos, 75-57, on November 23, which goes down as their signature win of the season.

Montana State has tied for the 11th-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the nation (two).

Montana State 2023-24 Best Wins

75-57 over New Mexico (No. 156) on November 23

62-49 at home over San Jose State (No. 192) on November 14

60-53 on the road over North Dakota (No. 266) on November 19

Washington Leaders

Dalayah Daniels: 11.6 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.5 BLK, 51.6 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (2-for-9)

11.6 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.5 BLK, 51.6 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (2-for-9) Ladine: 12.5 PTS, 48.2 FG%, 34.8 3PT% (8-for-23)

12.5 PTS, 48.2 FG%, 34.8 3PT% (8-for-23) Hannah Stines: 8.4 PTS, 49.2 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (8-for-22)

8.4 PTS, 49.2 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (8-for-22) Lauren Schwartz: 11.6 PTS, 50.7 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (12-for-33)

11.6 PTS, 50.7 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (12-for-33) Sayvia Sellers: 8.3 PTS, 1.8 STL, 43.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (8-for-24)

Montana State Leaders

Katelynn Limardo: 12.9 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.6 STL, 31.9 FG%, 32.5 3PT% (13-for-40)

12.9 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.6 STL, 31.9 FG%, 32.5 3PT% (13-for-40) Lexi Deden: 13.8 PTS, 8.2 REB, 1.8 STL, 1.5 BLK, 44.9 FG%

13.8 PTS, 8.2 REB, 1.8 STL, 1.5 BLK, 44.9 FG% Marah Dykstra: 7.9 PTS, 38.8 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (3-for-14)

7.9 PTS, 38.8 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (3-for-14) Madison Hall: 8.0 PTS, 1.1 STL, 46.7 FG%, 35.0 3PT% (7-for-20)

8.0 PTS, 1.1 STL, 46.7 FG%, 35.0 3PT% (7-for-20) Janssen: 7.6 PTS, 43.2 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (10-for-25)

Washington Performance Insights

The Huskies average 75.1 points per game (71st in college basketball) while allowing 45.6 per outing (second in college basketball). They have a +236 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 29.5 points per game.

Montana State Performance Insights

The Bobcats have a +5 scoring differential, putting up 63.6 points per game (223rd in college basketball) and allowing 62.9 (153rd in college basketball).

