Tuesday's game between the Villanova Wildcats (5-2) and Pennsylvania Quakers (5-3) at The William B. Finneran Pavilion has a projected final score of 78-56 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Villanova, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will tip off at 7:00 PM ET on December 5.

In their last outing on Sunday, the Wildcats suffered a 77-75 loss to Columbia.

The Wildcats lost their last outing 77-75 against Columbia on Sunday. The Quakers head into this contest following an 87-52 loss to Marquette on Sunday. Lucy Olsen totaled 33 points, four rebounds and six assists for the Wildcats. Mataya Gayle's team-high 23 points paced the Quakers in the loss.

Villanova vs. Pennsylvania Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: The William B. Finneran Pavilion in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania

Villanova vs. Pennsylvania Score Prediction

Prediction: Villanova 78, Pennsylvania 56

Villanova Schedule Analysis

In their best win of the season, which took place on November 30, the Wildcats took down the Richmond Spiders (No. 54 in our computer rankings) by a score of 67-57.

The Wildcats have tied for the 34th-most Quadrant 1 defeats in the country (two).

Villanova has two wins against Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the fifth-most in Division 1.

When facing Quadrant 3 teams, the Wildcats are 3-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 12th-most wins.

Villanova 2023-24 Best Wins

67-57 at home over Richmond (No. 54) on November 30

64-42 on the road over Portland (No. 95) on November 10

90-62 at home over Temple (No. 132) on November 19

63-53 at home over Holy Cross (No. 154) on November 21

74-65 on the road over Wake Forest (No. 159) on November 26

Pennsylvania Schedule Analysis

On November 29, the Quakers claimed their best win of the season, a 79-71 victory over the La Salle Explorers, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 231) in our computer rankings.

The Wildcats have tied for the 12th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the country based on the RPI (three).

Pennsylvania has four wins over Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 21st-most in the nation.

Pennsylvania 2023-24 Best Wins

79-71 at home over La Salle (No. 231) on November 29

76-68 on the road over UCSD (No. 275) on November 26

85-79 on the road over Siena (No. 304) on November 19

74-51 at home over Marist (No. 328) on November 11

Villanova Leaders

Olsen: 26.0 PTS, 1.7 STL, 50.7 FG%, 38.7 3PT% (12-for-31)

26.0 PTS, 1.7 STL, 50.7 FG%, 38.7 3PT% (12-for-31) Christina Dalce: 8.9 PTS, 11.4 REB, 1.1 STL, 2.1 BLK, 37.9 FG%

8.9 PTS, 11.4 REB, 1.1 STL, 2.1 BLK, 37.9 FG% Bella Runyan: 6.4 PTS, 7.0 REB, 35.4 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (4-for-16)

6.4 PTS, 7.0 REB, 35.4 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (4-for-16) Maddie Burke: 8.7 PTS, 36.5 FG%, 34.2 3PT% (13-for-38)

8.7 PTS, 36.5 FG%, 34.2 3PT% (13-for-38) Kaitlyn Orihel: 8.0 PTS, 59.1 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (5-for-11)

Pennsylvania Leaders

Stina Almqvist: 17.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 45.9 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (4-for-24)

17.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 45.9 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (4-for-24) Jordan Obi: 13.8 PTS, 2.0 STL, 2.0 BLK, 44.4 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (8-for-26)

13.8 PTS, 2.0 STL, 2.0 BLK, 44.4 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (8-for-26) Gayle: 14.3 PTS, 2.0 STL, 41.7 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (12-for-45)

14.3 PTS, 2.0 STL, 41.7 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (12-for-45) Lizzy Groetsch: 8.8 PTS, 1.6 STL, 47.5 FG%, 35.3 3PT% (6-for-17)

8.8 PTS, 1.6 STL, 47.5 FG%, 35.3 3PT% (6-for-17) Abby Sharpe: 5.0 PTS, 58.3 FG%, 53.8 3PT% (7-for-13)

Villanova Performance Insights

The Wildcats outscore opponents by 10.0 points per game (scoring 69.9 points per game to rank 131st in college basketball while allowing 59.9 per contest to rank 105th in college basketball) and have a +70 scoring differential overall.

Pennsylvania Performance Insights

The Quakers put up 69.5 points per game (136th in college basketball) while allowing 69.1 per outing (274th in college basketball). They have a +3 scoring differential.

