The Minnesota Wild, Ryan Hartman included, will meet the Calgary Flames on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET. There are prop bets for Hartman available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Ryan Hartman vs. Flames Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+

BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +130)

0.5 points (Over odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +300)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Hartman Season Stats Insights

In 19 games this season, Hartman has a plus-minus rating of 0, while averaging 14:20 on the ice per game.

Hartman has netted a goal in a game five times this season in 19 games played, including multiple goals once.

In seven of 19 games this season, Hartman has recorded a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

Hartman has posted an assist in a game three times this year in 19 games played, including multiple assists once.

The implied probability that Hartman goes over his points prop total is 43.5%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 25% of Hartman going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Hartman Stats vs. the Flames

The Flames have conceded 79 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 22nd in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's -8 goal differential ranks 22nd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Calgary 19 Games 2 11 Points 0 7 Goals 0 4 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.