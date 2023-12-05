Should you bet on Ryan Hartman to score a goal when the Minnesota Wild and the Calgary Flames meet up on Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before making any bets.

Will Ryan Hartman score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +230 (Bet $10 to win $23.00 if he scores a goal)

Hartman stats and insights

  • In five of 19 games this season, Hartman has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
  • This is his first game of the season versus the Flames.
  • He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.
  • Hartman's shooting percentage is 14.6%, and he averages 2.2 shots per game.

Flames defensive stats

  • The Flames are 22nd in goals allowed, giving up 79 total goals (3.3 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Flames have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.

Hartman recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/3/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 14:02 Home W 4-1
11/26/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 13:13 Away L 4-1
11/24/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 18:14 Home L 3-2
11/19/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 17:54 Home L 4-3 OT
11/12/2023 Stars 0 0 0 13:02 Home L 8-3
11/10/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 15:22 Away L 3-2
11/9/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 14:46 Away L 4-1
11/7/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 15:21 Away W 4-2
11/4/2023 Rangers 1 1 0 16:25 Home W 5-4 SO
11/2/2023 Devils 0 0 0 16:05 Home L 5-3

Wild vs. Flames game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, December 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

