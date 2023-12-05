Rutgers vs. La Salle December 5 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The La Salle Explorers (3-2) will play the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (3-3) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at Jersey Mike's Arena. The game is scheduled to begin at 7:00 PM ET.
Rutgers vs. La Salle Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 5
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Rutgers Players to Watch
- Destiny Adams: 13.5 PTS, 9.2 REB, 2.2 AST, 2.2 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Chyna Cornwell: 9.8 PTS, 9.2 REB, 0.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Kaylene Smikle: 12.2 PTS, 5.5 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Mya Petticord: 7.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Antonia Bates: 3.3 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.3 BLK
La Salle Players to Watch
