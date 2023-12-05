Rutgers vs. La Salle Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 5
Tuesday's game at Jersey Mike's Arena has the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (5-5) matching up with the La Salle Explorers (3-4) at 7:00 PM ET on December 5. Our computer prediction projects a 69-61 victory for Rutgers, who are favored by our model.
In their last outing on Friday, the Scarlet Knights secured a 69-48 victory against Lafayette.
Chyna Cornwell scored a team-leading 16 points for the Scarlet Knights in the victory. The Explorers got a team-best 15 points from Makayla Miller in the loss.
Rutgers vs. La Salle Game Info
- When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Jersey Mike's Arena in Piscataway, New Jersey
Rutgers vs. La Salle Score Prediction
- Prediction: Rutgers 69, La Salle 61
Rutgers Schedule Analysis
- Against the Monmouth Hawks on November 6, the Scarlet Knights secured their best win of the season, a 56-51 home victory.
- Against Quadrant 2 teams, Rutgers is 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the second-most losses.
- Rutgers has five wins over Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the sixth-most in the country.
Rutgers 2023-24 Best Wins
- 56-51 at home over Monmouth (No. 216) on November 6
- 69-48 at home over Lafayette (No. 284) on December 1
- 80-51 at home over Saint Francis (PA) (No. 353) on November 18
- 86-43 at home over Wagner (No. 357) on November 9
- 82-48 at home over Delaware State (No. 359) on November 29
La Salle Schedule Analysis
- On November 6, the Explorers claimed their signature win of the season, a 73-68 victory over the Coppin State Eagles, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 243) in our computer rankings.
La Salle 2023-24 Best Wins
- 73-68 on the road over Coppin State (No. 243) on November 6
- 62-53 at home over American (No. 270) on November 11
- 72-44 on the road over Rider (No. 327) on November 21
Rutgers Leaders
- Destiny Adams: 13.3 PTS, 7.7 REB, 2.2 STL, 55.2 FG%
- Kaylene Smikle: 16.4 PTS, 1.8 STL, 41.5 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (14-for-46)
- Cornwell: 10.7 PTS, 8.9 REB, 61.8 FG%
- Antonia Bates: 3.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 1.8 BLK, 34.3 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22)
- Kassondra Brown: 5.0 PTS, 40.0 FG%
La Salle Leaders
- Miller: 10.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 48.3 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (4-for-14)
- Molly Masciantonio: 6.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 41.9 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (6-for-26)
- Nicole Melious: 10.7 PTS, 36.4 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (14-for-46)
- Gabby Turco: 6.6 PTS, 43.5 FG%, 21.1 3PT% (4-for-19)
- Tiara Bolden: 6.4 PTS, 35.7 FG%, 32.0 3PT% (8-for-25)
Rutgers Performance Insights
- The Scarlet Knights' +59 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 5.9 points per game) is a result of scoring 68.3 points per game (157th in college basketball) while giving up 62.4 per contest (144th in college basketball).
La Salle Performance Insights
- The Explorers' -22 scoring differential (being outscored by 3.1 points per game) is a result of putting up 63.6 points per game (223rd in college basketball) while allowing 66.7 per contest (225th in college basketball).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.