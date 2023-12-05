How to Watch the New Mexico State vs. UC Irvine Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 1:55 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
The New Mexico State Aggies (4-3) face the UC Irvine Anteaters (5-3) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023.
Keep reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to take a look at our score picks!
New Mexico State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Pan American Center in Las Cruces, New Mexico
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
New Mexico State vs. UC Irvine Scoring Comparison
- The Anteaters average only 4.9 more points per game (60.5) than the Aggies allow their opponents to score (55.6).
- UC Irvine has put together a 4-1 record in games it scores more than 55.6 points.
- New Mexico State is 4-1 when it allows fewer than 60.5 points.
- The 60.3 points per game the Aggies put up are only 3.9 more points than the Anteaters give up (56.4).
- When New Mexico State scores more than 56.4 points, it is 4-1.
- When UC Irvine allows fewer than 60.3 points, it is 3-2.
- This season the Aggies are shooting 41.4% from the field, 2.1% higher than the Anteaters give up.
New Mexico State Leaders
- Deja Lee: 12.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 36.8 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (12-for-42)
- Nikki Tom: 7.9 PTS, 3 STL, 25.4 FG%, 22 3PT% (11-for-50)
- Nevaeh Parkinson: 9.5 PTS, 58.2 FG%
- Diaba Konate: 6.6 PTS, 2.1 STL, 28.6 FG%
- Nevaeh Dean: 5.3 PTS, 1.4 STL, 51.4 FG%, 100 3PT% (3-for-3)
UC Irvine Leaders
New Mexico State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/24/2023
|Hampton
|W 78-47
|Steinberg Wellness Center
|11/25/2023
|CSU Bakersfield
|W 64-59
|Steinberg Wellness Center
|12/2/2023
|@ New Mexico
|L 67-52
|The Pit
|12/5/2023
|UC Irvine
|-
|Pan American Center
|12/12/2023
|Western New Mexico
|-
|Pan American Center
|12/16/2023
|Utah Valley
|-
|Pan American Center
UC Irvine Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/25/2023
|@ Pacific
|W 66-60
|Alex G. Spanos Center
|11/29/2023
|@ Texas Tech
|L 60-54
|United Supermarkets Arena
|12/2/2023
|Denver
|W 50-47
|Bren Events Center
|12/5/2023
|@ New Mexico State
|-
|Pan American Center
|12/16/2023
|Colorado State
|-
|Walter Pyramid
|12/28/2023
|@ UC Riverside
|-
|UCR Student Recreation Center
