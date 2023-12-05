The New Mexico State Aggies (4-3) face the UC Irvine Anteaters (5-3) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023.

New Mexico State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Pan American Center in Las Cruces, New Mexico
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

New Mexico State vs. UC Irvine Scoring Comparison

  • The Anteaters average only 4.9 more points per game (60.5) than the Aggies allow their opponents to score (55.6).
  • UC Irvine has put together a 4-1 record in games it scores more than 55.6 points.
  • New Mexico State is 4-1 when it allows fewer than 60.5 points.
  • The 60.3 points per game the Aggies put up are only 3.9 more points than the Anteaters give up (56.4).
  • When New Mexico State scores more than 56.4 points, it is 4-1.
  • When UC Irvine allows fewer than 60.3 points, it is 3-2.
  • This season the Aggies are shooting 41.4% from the field, 2.1% higher than the Anteaters give up.

New Mexico State Leaders

  • Deja Lee: 12.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 36.8 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (12-for-42)
  • Nikki Tom: 7.9 PTS, 3 STL, 25.4 FG%, 22 3PT% (11-for-50)
  • Nevaeh Parkinson: 9.5 PTS, 58.2 FG%
  • Diaba Konate: 6.6 PTS, 2.1 STL, 28.6 FG%
  • Nevaeh Dean: 5.3 PTS, 1.4 STL, 51.4 FG%, 100 3PT% (3-for-3)

UC Irvine Leaders

New Mexico State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/24/2023 Hampton W 78-47 Steinberg Wellness Center
11/25/2023 CSU Bakersfield W 64-59 Steinberg Wellness Center
12/2/2023 @ New Mexico L 67-52 The Pit
12/5/2023 UC Irvine - Pan American Center
12/12/2023 Western New Mexico - Pan American Center
12/16/2023 Utah Valley - Pan American Center

UC Irvine Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/25/2023 @ Pacific W 66-60 Alex G. Spanos Center
11/29/2023 @ Texas Tech L 60-54 United Supermarkets Arena
12/2/2023 Denver W 50-47 Bren Events Center
12/5/2023 @ New Mexico State - Pan American Center
12/16/2023 Colorado State - Walter Pyramid
12/28/2023 @ UC Riverside - UCR Student Recreation Center

