The New Mexico State Aggies (4-3) face the UC Irvine Anteaters (5-3) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023.

New Mexico State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Pan American Center in Las Cruces, New Mexico

Pan American Center in Las Cruces, New Mexico TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

New Mexico State vs. UC Irvine Scoring Comparison

The Anteaters average only 4.9 more points per game (60.5) than the Aggies allow their opponents to score (55.6).

UC Irvine has put together a 4-1 record in games it scores more than 55.6 points.

New Mexico State is 4-1 when it allows fewer than 60.5 points.

The 60.3 points per game the Aggies put up are only 3.9 more points than the Anteaters give up (56.4).

When New Mexico State scores more than 56.4 points, it is 4-1.

When UC Irvine allows fewer than 60.3 points, it is 3-2.

This season the Aggies are shooting 41.4% from the field, 2.1% higher than the Anteaters give up.

New Mexico State Leaders

Deja Lee: 12.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 36.8 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (12-for-42)

12.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 36.8 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (12-for-42) Nikki Tom: 7.9 PTS, 3 STL, 25.4 FG%, 22 3PT% (11-for-50)

7.9 PTS, 3 STL, 25.4 FG%, 22 3PT% (11-for-50) Nevaeh Parkinson: 9.5 PTS, 58.2 FG%

9.5 PTS, 58.2 FG% Diaba Konate: 6.6 PTS, 2.1 STL, 28.6 FG%

6.6 PTS, 2.1 STL, 28.6 FG% Nevaeh Dean: 5.3 PTS, 1.4 STL, 51.4 FG%, 100 3PT% (3-for-3)

UC Irvine Leaders

New Mexico State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/24/2023 Hampton W 78-47 Steinberg Wellness Center 11/25/2023 CSU Bakersfield W 64-59 Steinberg Wellness Center 12/2/2023 @ New Mexico L 67-52 The Pit 12/5/2023 UC Irvine - Pan American Center 12/12/2023 Western New Mexico - Pan American Center 12/16/2023 Utah Valley - Pan American Center

UC Irvine Schedule