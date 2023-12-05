Tuesday's game between the New Mexico State Aggies (4-3) and UC Irvine Anteaters (5-3) at Pan American Center has a good chance to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 60-57, with New Mexico State securing the victory. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM ET on December 5.

The Aggies head into this game following a 67-52 loss to New Mexico on Saturday.

In their last matchup on Saturday, the Aggies suffered a 67-52 loss to New Mexico. The Anteaters enter this contest following a 50-47 victory against Denver on Saturday. In the loss, Lucia Yenes led the Aggies with 20 points. Amelia Scharpf scored a team-best eight points for the Anteaters in the win.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

New Mexico State vs. UC Irvine Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Pan American Center in Las Cruces, New Mexico

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

New Mexico State vs. UC Irvine Score Prediction

Prediction: New Mexico State 60, UC Irvine 57

New Mexico State Schedule Analysis

The Aggies beat the No. 140-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Incarnate Word Cardinals, 59-52, on November 12, which goes down as their signature victory of the season.

New Mexico State has two losses to Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 11th-most in Division 1.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

New Mexico State 2023-24 Best Wins

59-52 on the road over Incarnate Word (No. 140) on November 12

57-38 at home over Portland State (No. 234) on November 18

64-59 over CSU Bakersfield (No. 263) on November 25

78-47 over Hampton (No. 346) on November 24

UC Irvine Schedule Analysis

The Anteaters registered their best win of the season on November 20, when they claimed a 71-63 victory over the Eastern Washington Eagles, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 98) in our computer rankings.

UC Irvine 2023-24 Best Wins

71-63 at home over Eastern Washington (No. 98) on November 20

66-60 on the road over Pacific (No. 145) on November 25

74-63 over St. Thomas (No. 246) on November 24

50-47 at home over Denver (No. 272) on December 2

74-43 at home over Seattle U (No. 324) on November 11

New Mexico State Leaders

Molly Kaiser: 13.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 43.0 FG%, 52.9 3PT% (9-for-17)

13.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 43.0 FG%, 52.9 3PT% (9-for-17) Sabou Gueye: 8.3 PTS, 1.9 STL, 42.6 FG%

8.3 PTS, 1.9 STL, 42.6 FG% Ene Adams: 7.6 PTS, 45.2 FG%

7.6 PTS, 45.2 FG% Jaila Harding: 7.9 PTS, 41.5 FG%, 34.4 3PT% (11-for-32)

7.9 PTS, 41.5 FG%, 34.4 3PT% (11-for-32) Sylena Peterson: 4.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 30.2 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (4-for-20)

UC Irvine Leaders

Deja Lee: 12.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 36.8 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (12-for-42)

12.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 36.8 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (12-for-42) Nikki Tom: 7.9 PTS, 3.0 STL, 25.4 FG%, 22.0 3PT% (11-for-50)

7.9 PTS, 3.0 STL, 25.4 FG%, 22.0 3PT% (11-for-50) Nevaeh Parkinson: 9.5 PTS, 58.2 FG%

9.5 PTS, 58.2 FG% Diaba Konate: 6.6 PTS, 2.1 STL, 28.6 FG%

6.6 PTS, 2.1 STL, 28.6 FG% Nevaeh Dean: 5.3 PTS, 1.4 STL, 51.4 FG%, 100.0 3PT% (3-for-3)

New Mexico State Performance Insights

The Aggies outscore opponents by 4.7 points per game (scoring 60.3 points per game to rank 272nd in college basketball while allowing 55.6 per contest to rank 50th in college basketball) and have a +33 scoring differential overall.

UC Irvine Performance Insights

The Anteaters outscore opponents by 4.1 points per game (posting 60.5 points per game, 270th in college basketball, and giving up 56.4 per outing, 67th in college basketball) and have a +33 scoring differential.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.