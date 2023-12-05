How to Watch the Mount St. Mary's vs. Bucknell Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 12:55 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Bucknell Bison (2-6) will visit the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers (2-4) after dropping four road games in a row. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023.
Mount St. Mary's Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Knott Arena in Emmitsburg, Maryland
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Mount St. Mary's vs. Bucknell Scoring Comparison
- The Bison put up an average of 51.1 points per game, 7.4 fewer points than the 58.5 the Mountaineers allow to opponents.
- The Mountaineers score 15.5 fewer points per game (51.8) than the Bison give up (67.3).
- The Mountaineers are making 34.5% of their shots from the field, 8.1% lower than the Bison allow to opponents (42.6%).
- The Bison's 37.3 shooting percentage from the field is 2.3 higher than the Mountaineers have given up.
Mount St. Mary's Leaders
- Ashley Sofilkanich: 11.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 1.6 BLK, 50.7 FG%
- Emma Theodorsson: 9.1 PTS, 30.3 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (8-for-26)
- Isabella King: 8.5 PTS, 38.2 FG%, 29.0 3PT% (9-for-31)
- Caroline Dingler: 5.4 PTS, 42.9 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (2-for-9)
- Blake Matthews: 4.0 PTS, 1.3 STL, 31.3 FG%
Bucknell Leaders
Mount St. Mary's Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/22/2023
|@ Fairleigh Dickinson
|W 64-50
|Rothman Center
|11/29/2023
|@ Maryland-Eastern Shore
|L 69-52
|Hytche Athletic Center
|12/2/2023
|@ Loyola (MD)
|L 63-42
|Reitz Arena
|12/5/2023
|Bucknell
|-
|Knott Arena
|12/9/2023
|George Mason
|-
|Knott Arena
|12/16/2023
|@ Fairfield
|-
|Leo D. Mahoney Arena
Bucknell Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/24/2023
|Robert Morris
|W 68-54
|Sojka Pavilion
|11/28/2023
|Saint Joseph's (PA)
|L 71-46
|Sojka Pavilion
|12/2/2023
|Cornell
|L 58-53
|Sojka Pavilion
|12/5/2023
|@ Mount St. Mary's
|-
|Knott Arena
|12/17/2023
|Merrimack
|-
|Sojka Pavilion
|12/21/2023
|@ Marquette
|-
|Al McGuire Center
