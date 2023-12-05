The Bucknell Bison (2-6) will visit the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers (2-4) after dropping four road games in a row. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023.

Mount St. Mary's Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Knott Arena in Emmitsburg, Maryland

Knott Arena in Emmitsburg, Maryland TV: ESPN+

Mount St. Mary's vs. Bucknell Scoring Comparison

The Bison put up an average of 51.1 points per game, 7.4 fewer points than the 58.5 the Mountaineers allow to opponents.

The Mountaineers score 15.5 fewer points per game (51.8) than the Bison give up (67.3).

The Mountaineers are making 34.5% of their shots from the field, 8.1% lower than the Bison allow to opponents (42.6%).

The Bison's 37.3 shooting percentage from the field is 2.3 higher than the Mountaineers have given up.

Mount St. Mary's Leaders

Ashley Sofilkanich: 11.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 1.6 BLK, 50.7 FG%

11.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 1.6 BLK, 50.7 FG% Emma Theodorsson: 9.1 PTS, 30.3 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (8-for-26)

9.1 PTS, 30.3 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (8-for-26) Isabella King: 8.5 PTS, 38.2 FG%, 29.0 3PT% (9-for-31)

8.5 PTS, 38.2 FG%, 29.0 3PT% (9-for-31) Caroline Dingler: 5.4 PTS, 42.9 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (2-for-9)

5.4 PTS, 42.9 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (2-for-9) Blake Matthews: 4.0 PTS, 1.3 STL, 31.3 FG%

Bucknell Leaders

Mount St. Mary's Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/22/2023 @ Fairleigh Dickinson W 64-50 Rothman Center 11/29/2023 @ Maryland-Eastern Shore L 69-52 Hytche Athletic Center 12/2/2023 @ Loyola (MD) L 63-42 Reitz Arena 12/5/2023 Bucknell - Knott Arena 12/9/2023 George Mason - Knott Arena 12/16/2023 @ Fairfield - Leo D. Mahoney Arena

Bucknell Schedule