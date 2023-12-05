Tuesday's contest between the Bucknell Bison (2-6) and Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers (2-4) matching up at Knott Arena has a projected final score of 58-56 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Bucknell, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will tip off at 7:00 PM ET on December 5.

The Mountaineers fell in their last matchup 63-42 against Loyola (MD) on Saturday.

The Mountaineers are coming off of a 63-42 loss to Loyola (MD) in their last game on Saturday. The Bison's last game was a 58-53 loss to Cornell on Saturday. Jessica Tomasetti scored a team-high 13 points for the Mountaineers in the loss. Ashley Sofilkanich totaled 22 points, nine rebounds and one assist for the Bison.

Mount St. Mary's vs. Bucknell Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Knott Arena in Emmitsburg, Maryland

Mount St. Mary's vs. Bucknell Score Prediction

Prediction: Bucknell 58, Mount St. Mary's 56

Mount St. Mary's Schedule Analysis

The Mountaineers captured their best win of the season on November 22, when they took down the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights, who rank No. 343 in our computer rankings, 64-50.

Mount St. Mary's has three losses against Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 14th-most in the country.

Bucknell Schedule Analysis

The Bison notched their signature win of the season on November 24, when they beat the Robert Morris Colonials, who rank No. 317 in our computer rankings, 68-54.

The Bison have two losses versus Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 34th-most in the nation.

Against Quadrant 2 opponents, Bucknell is 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the second-most losses.

The Mountaineers have tied for the 96th-most Quadrant 3 defeats in the nation based on the RPI (one).

Mount St. Mary's Leaders

Tomasetti: 11.8 PTS, 1.8 STL, 34.8 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (6-for-19)

11.8 PTS, 1.8 STL, 34.8 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (6-for-19) Isabella Hunt: 7.5 PTS, 7.5 REB, 43.2 FG%

7.5 PTS, 7.5 REB, 43.2 FG% Jo Raflo: 12.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 33.3 FG%, 39.5 3PT% (15-for-38)

12.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 33.3 FG%, 39.5 3PT% (15-for-38) Jada Lee: 5.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 34.5 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (2-for-11)

5.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 34.5 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (2-for-11) KC Carter: 5.5 PTS, 45.8 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (6-for-16)

Bucknell Leaders

Sofilkanich: 11.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 1.6 BLK, 50.7 FG%

11.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 1.6 BLK, 50.7 FG% Emma Theodorsson: 9.1 PTS, 30.3 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (8-for-26)

9.1 PTS, 30.3 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (8-for-26) Isabella King: 8.5 PTS, 38.2 FG%, 29.0 3PT% (9-for-31)

8.5 PTS, 38.2 FG%, 29.0 3PT% (9-for-31) Caroline Dingler: 5.4 PTS, 42.9 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (2-for-9)

5.4 PTS, 42.9 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (2-for-9) Blake Matthews: 4.0 PTS, 1.3 STL, 31.3 FG%

Mount St. Mary's Performance Insights

The Mountaineers' -40 scoring differential (being outscored by 6.7 points per game) is a result of scoring 51.8 points per game (342nd in college basketball) while allowing 58.5 per outing (84th in college basketball).

Bucknell Performance Insights

The Bison have a -129 scoring differential, falling short by 16.2 points per game. They're putting up 51.1 points per game, 345th in college basketball, and are allowing 67.3 per contest to rank 234th in college basketball.

At home, the Bison score 54.0 points per game. On the road, they average 48.3.

Bucknell is conceding fewer points at home (56.8 per game) than away (77.8).

