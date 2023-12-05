There is high school basketball competition in Mills County, Iowa today, and the inside scoop on how to stream these matchups is available in this article.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Mills County, Iowa High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Glenwood High School at Denison High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5

7:30 PM CT on December 5 Location: Denison, IA

Denison, IA How to Stream: Watch Here

Fremont Mills High School at East Mills Jr. Sr. High School