How to Watch the BYU vs. Utah State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 10:55 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
The BYU Cougars (6-2) welcome in the Utah State Aggies (3-4) after victories in four home games in a row. It starts at 5:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023.
Continue reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!
BYU Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Marriott Center in Provo, Utah
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
BYU vs. Utah State Scoring Comparison
- The Aggies' 56.7 points per game are 5.1 fewer points than the 61.8 the Cougars give up.
- When it scores more than 61.8 points, Utah State is 3-1.
- BYU's record is 3-0 when it allows fewer than 56.7 points.
- The Cougars score 7.2 more points per game (71.8) than the Aggies allow (64.6).
- BYU has a 5-2 record when scoring more than 64.6 points.
- Utah State has a 3-2 record when giving up fewer than 71.8 points.
- This year the Cougars are shooting 49.2% from the field, 10.4% higher than the Aggies concede.
- The Aggies' 41.9 shooting percentage from the field is 4.7 higher than the Cougars have given up.
BYU Leaders
- Cheyenne Stubbs: 15.4 PTS, 2.4 STL, 49.4 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (6-for-24)
- Skye Miller: 11.0 PTS, 1.4 STL, 40.6 FG%, 28.0 3PT% (7-for-25)
- Ivory Finley: 6.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 36.7 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (5-for-20)
- Bridget Mullings: 6.7 PTS, 56.3 FG%
- Samiana Suguturaga: 5.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 46.4 FG%
Utah State Leaders
BYU Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/25/2023
|Loyola Marymount
|W 74-58
|Marriott Center
|11/28/2023
|@ Wyoming
|L 86-74
|Arena-Auditorium
|12/2/2023
|@ Utah
|L 87-68
|Jon M. Huntsman Center
|12/5/2023
|Utah State
|-
|Marriott Center
|12/9/2023
|Boise State
|-
|Marriott Center
|12/16/2023
|Idaho State
|-
|Marriott Center
Utah State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/22/2023
|@ UC Riverside
|L 52-51
|UCR Student Recreation Center
|11/25/2023
|Warner Pacific
|W 66-54
|Dee Glen Smith Spectrum
|11/29/2023
|Idaho
|L 70-43
|Dee Glen Smith Spectrum
|12/5/2023
|@ BYU
|-
|Marriott Center
|12/9/2023
|@ Utah Valley
|-
|Rebecca D. Lockhart Arena
|12/16/2023
|Northern Colorado
|-
|Dee Glen Smith Spectrum
