The BYU Cougars (6-2) welcome in the Utah State Aggies (3-4) after victories in four home games in a row. It starts at 5:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

BYU Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Marriott Center in Provo, Utah

Marriott Center in Provo, Utah TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

BYU vs. Utah State Scoring Comparison

The Aggies' 56.7 points per game are 5.1 fewer points than the 61.8 the Cougars give up.

When it scores more than 61.8 points, Utah State is 3-1.

BYU's record is 3-0 when it allows fewer than 56.7 points.

The Cougars score 7.2 more points per game (71.8) than the Aggies allow (64.6).

BYU has a 5-2 record when scoring more than 64.6 points.

Utah State has a 3-2 record when giving up fewer than 71.8 points.

This year the Cougars are shooting 49.2% from the field, 10.4% higher than the Aggies concede.

The Aggies' 41.9 shooting percentage from the field is 4.7 higher than the Cougars have given up.

BYU Leaders

Cheyenne Stubbs: 15.4 PTS, 2.4 STL, 49.4 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (6-for-24)

15.4 PTS, 2.4 STL, 49.4 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (6-for-24) Skye Miller: 11.0 PTS, 1.4 STL, 40.6 FG%, 28.0 3PT% (7-for-25)

11.0 PTS, 1.4 STL, 40.6 FG%, 28.0 3PT% (7-for-25) Ivory Finley: 6.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 36.7 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (5-for-20)

6.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 36.7 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (5-for-20) Bridget Mullings: 6.7 PTS, 56.3 FG%

6.7 PTS, 56.3 FG% Samiana Suguturaga: 5.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 46.4 FG%

Utah State Leaders

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

BYU Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/25/2023 Loyola Marymount W 74-58 Marriott Center 11/28/2023 @ Wyoming L 86-74 Arena-Auditorium 12/2/2023 @ Utah L 87-68 Jon M. Huntsman Center 12/5/2023 Utah State - Marriott Center 12/9/2023 Boise State - Marriott Center 12/16/2023 Idaho State - Marriott Center

Utah State Schedule