The BYU Cougars (6-2) welcome in the Utah State Aggies (3-4) after victories in four home games in a row. It starts at 5:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

BYU Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
  • Where: Marriott Center in Provo, Utah
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

BYU vs. Utah State Scoring Comparison

  • The Aggies' 56.7 points per game are 5.1 fewer points than the 61.8 the Cougars give up.
  • When it scores more than 61.8 points, Utah State is 3-1.
  • BYU's record is 3-0 when it allows fewer than 56.7 points.
  • The Cougars score 7.2 more points per game (71.8) than the Aggies allow (64.6).
  • BYU has a 5-2 record when scoring more than 64.6 points.
  • Utah State has a 3-2 record when giving up fewer than 71.8 points.
  • This year the Cougars are shooting 49.2% from the field, 10.4% higher than the Aggies concede.
  • The Aggies' 41.9 shooting percentage from the field is 4.7 higher than the Cougars have given up.

BYU Leaders

  • Cheyenne Stubbs: 15.4 PTS, 2.4 STL, 49.4 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (6-for-24)
  • Skye Miller: 11.0 PTS, 1.4 STL, 40.6 FG%, 28.0 3PT% (7-for-25)
  • Ivory Finley: 6.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 36.7 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (5-for-20)
  • Bridget Mullings: 6.7 PTS, 56.3 FG%
  • Samiana Suguturaga: 5.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 46.4 FG%

Utah State Leaders

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

BYU Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/25/2023 Loyola Marymount W 74-58 Marriott Center
11/28/2023 @ Wyoming L 86-74 Arena-Auditorium
12/2/2023 @ Utah L 87-68 Jon M. Huntsman Center
12/5/2023 Utah State - Marriott Center
12/9/2023 Boise State - Marriott Center
12/16/2023 Idaho State - Marriott Center

Utah State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/22/2023 @ UC Riverside L 52-51 UCR Student Recreation Center
11/25/2023 Warner Pacific W 66-54 Dee Glen Smith Spectrum
11/29/2023 Idaho L 70-43 Dee Glen Smith Spectrum
12/5/2023 @ BYU - Marriott Center
12/9/2023 @ Utah Valley - Rebecca D. Lockhart Arena
12/16/2023 Northern Colorado - Dee Glen Smith Spectrum

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.