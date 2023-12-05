Tuesday's game features the BYU Cougars (6-2) and the Utah State Aggies (3-4) matching up at Marriott Center in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 77-51 win for heavily favored BYU according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 5:00 PM ET on December 5.

The Cougars are coming off of an 87-68 loss to Utah in their last game on Saturday.

The Cougars lost their last outing 87-68 against Utah on Saturday. The Aggies fell in their last game 70-43 against Idaho on Wednesday. Lauren Gustin scored a team-best 17 points for the Cougars in the loss. Cheyenne Stubbs scored a team-leading 13 points for the Aggies in the loss.

BYU vs. Utah State Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Marriott Center in Provo, Utah

BYU vs. Utah State Score Prediction

Prediction: BYU 77, Utah State 51

BYU Schedule Analysis

The Cougars defeated the No. 125-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Montana State Bobcats, 68-60, on November 7, which goes down as their best victory of the season.

BYU has tied for the 21st-most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation (one).

Against Quadrant 4 opponents, BYU is 4-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 21st-most victories.

BYU 2023-24 Best Wins

68-60 on the road over Montana State (No. 125) on November 7

67-44 over Wake Forest (No. 159) on November 18

74-58 at home over Loyola Marymount (No. 170) on November 25

87-66 over Saint Louis (No. 230) on November 21

59-44 at home over Utah Valley (No. 273) on November 14

Utah State Schedule Analysis

Against the UMKC Kangaroos on November 14, the Aggies captured their signature win of the season, a 62-60 road victory.

The Cougars have tied for the 80th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the country based on the RPI (one).

Utah State has tied for the 31st-most Quadrant 4 defeats in the nation (two).

Utah State 2023-24 Best Wins

62-60 on the road over UMKC (No. 254) on November 14

72-62 at home over Weber State (No. 312) on November 17

BYU Leaders

Gustin: 16.4 PTS, 14.3 REB, 57.6 FG%

16.4 PTS, 14.3 REB, 57.6 FG% Amari Whiting: 11.3 PTS, 1.6 STL, 42.5 FG%, 46.7 3PT% (7-for-15)

11.3 PTS, 1.6 STL, 42.5 FG%, 46.7 3PT% (7-for-15) Kailey Woolston: 16.4 PTS, 62.0 FG%, 59.1 3PT% (26-for-44)

16.4 PTS, 62.0 FG%, 59.1 3PT% (26-for-44) Kaylee Smiler: 6.3 PTS, 1.6 STL, 1.3 BLK, 45.9 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (10-for-20)

6.3 PTS, 1.6 STL, 1.3 BLK, 45.9 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (10-for-20) Emma Calvert: 9.4 PTS, 1.9 BLK, 61.2 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (6-for-16)

Utah State Leaders

Stubbs: 15.4 PTS, 2.4 STL, 49.4 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (6-for-24)

15.4 PTS, 2.4 STL, 49.4 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (6-for-24) Skye Miller: 11.0 PTS, 1.4 STL, 40.6 FG%, 28.0 3PT% (7-for-25)

11.0 PTS, 1.4 STL, 40.6 FG%, 28.0 3PT% (7-for-25) Ivory Finley: 6.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 36.7 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (5-for-20)

6.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 36.7 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (5-for-20) Bridget Mullings: 6.7 PTS, 56.3 FG%

6.7 PTS, 56.3 FG% Samiana Suguturaga: 5.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 46.4 FG%

BYU Performance Insights

The Cougars' +80 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 10.0 points per game) is a result of scoring 71.8 points per game (105th in college basketball) while giving up 61.8 per outing (133rd in college basketball).

Utah State Performance Insights

The Aggies are being outscored by 7.9 points per game, with a -55 scoring differential overall. They put up 56.7 points per game (308th in college basketball), and allow 64.6 per contest (193rd in college basketball).

