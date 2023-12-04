The No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers (7-1, 0-1 Big Ten) host the Iowa Hawkeyes (5-2, 0-0 Big Ten) after winning four straight home games. The Boilermakers are double-digit favorites by 13.5 points in the matchup, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, December 4, 2023. The point total is set at 165.5 in the matchup.

Iowa vs. Purdue Odds & Info

Date: Monday, December 4, 2023

Monday, December 4, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Where: West Lafayette, Indiana

West Lafayette, Indiana Venue: Mackey Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Purdue -13.5 165.5

Hawkeyes Betting Records & Stats

Iowa has played three games this season that ended with a combined score above 165.5 points.

Iowa has a 166.4-point average over/under in its contests this season, 0.9 more points than this game's total.

Iowa has covered the spread twice in six opportunities this season.

Purdue has a 5-3-0 ATS record this season as opposed to the 2-4-0 mark of Iowa.

Iowa vs. Purdue Over/Under Stats

Games Over 165.5 % of Games Over 165.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Purdue 2 25% 84.6 175.3 67.1 142.8 142.1 Iowa 3 50% 90.7 175.3 75.7 142.8 163.2

Additional Iowa Insights & Trends

The Boilermakers had 10 wins in 21 games against the spread last year in Big Ten action.

The Hawkeyes put up an average of 90.7 points per game, 23.6 more points than the 67.1 the Boilermakers allow to opponents.

Iowa is 2-3 against the spread and 5-1 overall when it scores more than 67.1 points.

Iowa vs. Purdue Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 13.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Purdue 5-3-0 3-1 6-2-0 Iowa 2-4-0 0-0 4-2-0

Iowa vs. Purdue Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Purdue Iowa 14-2 Home Record 14-3 8-3 Away Record 4-7 6-8-0 Home ATS Record 11-3-0 4-7-0 Away ATS Record 2-7-0 76.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 89.8 67.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.9 7-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 10-4-0 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-5-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.