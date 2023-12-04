How to Watch Iowa vs. Purdue on TV or Live Stream - December 4
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 12:26 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
The No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers (7-1, 0-1 Big Ten) will be trying to build on a four-game home winning run when squaring off against the Iowa Hawkeyes (5-2, 0-0 Big Ten) on Monday, December 4, 2023 at Mackey Arena. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on Big Ten Network.
Iowa vs. Purdue Game Info
- When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana
- TV: Big Ten Network
Iowa Stats Insights
- The Hawkeyes have shot at a 49.3% clip from the field this season, 10.6 percentage points higher than the 38.7% shooting opponents of the Boilermakers have averaged.
- Iowa is 5-1 when it shoots higher than 38.7% from the field.
- The Boilermakers are the rebounding team in the nation, the Hawkeyes rank 172nd.
- The Hawkeyes score an average of 90.7 points per game, 23.6 more points than the 67.1 the Boilermakers allow.
- Iowa is 5-1 when it scores more than 67.1 points.
Iowa Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Iowa scored 89.8 points per game at home last season, and 69.9 away.
- The Hawkeyes gave up 76.0 points per game at home last season, and 72.0 on the road.
- Beyond the arc, Iowa drained fewer 3-pointers away (6.7 per game) than at home (10.0) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (30.5%) than at home (38.6%) as well.
Iowa Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/23/2023
|Oklahoma
|L 79-67
|LionTree Arena
|11/24/2023
|Seton Hall
|W 85-72
|LionTree Arena
|11/29/2023
|North Florida
|W 103-78
|Carver-Hawkeye Arena
|12/4/2023
|@ Purdue
|-
|Mackey Arena
|12/7/2023
|@ Iowa State
|-
|James H. Hilton Coliseum
|12/10/2023
|Michigan
|-
|Carver-Hawkeye Arena
