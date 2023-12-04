The No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers (7-1, 0-1 Big Ten) will be trying to build on a four-game home winning run when squaring off against the Iowa Hawkeyes (5-2, 0-0 Big Ten) on Monday, December 4, 2023 at Mackey Arena. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on Big Ten Network.

Iowa vs. Purdue Game Info

When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana TV: Big Ten Network

Iowa Stats Insights

The Hawkeyes have shot at a 49.3% clip from the field this season, 10.6 percentage points higher than the 38.7% shooting opponents of the Boilermakers have averaged.

Iowa is 5-1 when it shoots higher than 38.7% from the field.

The Boilermakers are the rebounding team in the nation, the Hawkeyes rank 172nd.

The Hawkeyes score an average of 90.7 points per game, 23.6 more points than the 67.1 the Boilermakers allow.

Iowa is 5-1 when it scores more than 67.1 points.

Iowa Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Iowa scored 89.8 points per game at home last season, and 69.9 away.

The Hawkeyes gave up 76.0 points per game at home last season, and 72.0 on the road.

Beyond the arc, Iowa drained fewer 3-pointers away (6.7 per game) than at home (10.0) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (30.5%) than at home (38.6%) as well.

Iowa Upcoming Schedule