The No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers (7-1, 0-1 Big Ten) will be trying to build on a four-game home winning run when squaring off against the Iowa Hawkeyes (5-2, 0-0 Big Ten) on Monday, December 4, 2023 at Mackey Arena. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on Big Ten Network.

Iowa vs. Purdue Game Info

  • When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana
  • TV: Big Ten Network
Iowa Stats Insights

  • The Hawkeyes have shot at a 49.3% clip from the field this season, 10.6 percentage points higher than the 38.7% shooting opponents of the Boilermakers have averaged.
  • Iowa is 5-1 when it shoots higher than 38.7% from the field.
  • The Boilermakers are the rebounding team in the nation, the Hawkeyes rank 172nd.
  • The Hawkeyes score an average of 90.7 points per game, 23.6 more points than the 67.1 the Boilermakers allow.
  • Iowa is 5-1 when it scores more than 67.1 points.

Iowa Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Iowa scored 89.8 points per game at home last season, and 69.9 away.
  • The Hawkeyes gave up 76.0 points per game at home last season, and 72.0 on the road.
  • Beyond the arc, Iowa drained fewer 3-pointers away (6.7 per game) than at home (10.0) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (30.5%) than at home (38.6%) as well.

Iowa Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/23/2023 Oklahoma L 79-67 LionTree Arena
11/24/2023 Seton Hall W 85-72 LionTree Arena
11/29/2023 North Florida W 103-78 Carver-Hawkeye Arena
12/4/2023 @ Purdue - Mackey Arena
12/7/2023 @ Iowa State - James H. Hilton Coliseum
12/10/2023 Michigan - Carver-Hawkeye Arena

