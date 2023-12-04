Iowa High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Cherokee County Today - December 4
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
High school basketball action in Cherokee County, Iowa is on the schedule today, and info on these matchups is available below, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Cherokee County, Iowa High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Cherokee Washington High School at Ridge View High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 4
- Location: Holstein, IA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
