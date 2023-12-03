Top Player Prop Bets for Wild vs. Blackhawks on December 3, 2023
Player prop bet options for Mats Zuccarello, Connor Bedard and others are available when the Minnesota Wild host the Chicago Blackhawks at Xcel Energy Center on Sunday (opening faceoff at 2:00 PM ET).
Wild vs. Blackhawks Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSN, BSWI, and NHL Network
- Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Wild vs. Blackhawks Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Minnesota Wild
Mats Zuccarello Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -222)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)
Zuccarello is one of Minnesota's top contributors (23 total points), having put up five goals and 18 assists.
Zuccarello Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Predators
|Nov. 30
|0
|1
|1
|4
|vs. Blues
|Nov. 28
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Red Wings
|Nov. 26
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Avalanche
|Nov. 24
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Maple Leafs
|Nov. 19
|1
|1
|2
|4
Kirill Kaprizov Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +180, Under Odds: -250)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -128)
Kirill Kaprizov is another of Minnesota's most productive contributors through 21 games, with seven goals and 13 assists.
Kaprizov Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Predators
|Nov. 30
|1
|1
|2
|1
|vs. Blues
|Nov. 28
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Red Wings
|Nov. 26
|0
|1
|1
|6
|vs. Avalanche
|Nov. 24
|1
|1
|2
|1
|vs. Maple Leafs
|Nov. 19
|0
|0
|0
|4
Joel Eriksson Ek Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -182)
Joel Eriksson Ek has 11 goals and seven assists for Minnesota.
Eriksson Ek Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Predators
|Nov. 30
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Blues
|Nov. 28
|1
|0
|1
|5
|at Red Wings
|Nov. 26
|1
|0
|1
|3
|vs. Avalanche
|Nov. 24
|1
|0
|1
|6
|vs. Maple Leafs
|Nov. 19
|0
|1
|1
|6
NHL Props Today: Chicago Blackhawks
Connor Bedard Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -222)
Bedard has totaled 11 goals and eight assists in 22 games for Chicago, good for 19 points.
Bedard Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Jets
|Dec. 2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|at Red Wings
|Nov. 30
|0
|1
|1
|7
|vs. Kraken
|Nov. 28
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Blues
|Nov. 26
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Maple Leafs
|Nov. 24
|0
|1
|1
|6
Philipp Kurashev Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -143)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +210, Under Odds: -294)
Philipp Kurashev is one of the impact players on offense for Chicago with 13 total points (0.8 per game), with four goals and nine assists in 16 games.
Kurashev Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Jets
|Dec. 2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Red Wings
|Nov. 30
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Kraken
|Nov. 28
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Blues
|Nov. 26
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Maple Leafs
|Nov. 24
|0
|1
|1
|1
