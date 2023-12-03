How to Watch the Wild vs. Blackhawks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 3
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 7:12 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Having dropped five straight away from home, the Chicago Blackhawks play at the Minnesota Wild on Sunday, starting at 2:00 PM ET.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Tune in to NBCS-CHI, BSN, BSWI, and NHL Network to see the Wild and the Blackhawks hit the ice.
Wild Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSN, BSWI, and NHL Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Wild vs Blackhawks Additional Info
|Wild vs Blackhawks Odds/Over/Under
|Wild vs Blackhawks Prediction
|Wild vs Blackhawks Player Props
|Wild vs Blackhawks Betting Trends & Stats
Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!
Wild Stats & Trends
- The Wild rank 21st in goals against, allowing 77 total goals (3.7 per game) in league play.
- The Wild rank 27th in the NHL with 65 goals scored (3.1 per game).
- In the past 10 games, the Wild have secured 55.0% of the possible points with a 3-5-2 record.
- Over on the defensive end, the Wild have allowed 29 goals (2.9 per game) over those 10 matchups.
- They have totaled 26 goals during that time.
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Wild Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Mats Zuccarello
|21
|5
|18
|23
|11
|7
|21.1%
|Kirill Kaprizov
|21
|7
|13
|20
|24
|9
|0%
|Joel Eriksson Ek
|21
|11
|7
|18
|6
|8
|50.5%
|Marco Rossi
|21
|6
|6
|12
|5
|9
|40.8%
|Patrick Maroon
|21
|3
|8
|11
|6
|6
|47.6%
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Blackhawks Stats & Trends
- The Blackhawks' total of 81 goals conceded (3.7 per game) is 24th in the league.
- The Blackhawks' 55 goals on the season (2.5 per game) rank them 30th in the league.
- In their past 10 games, the Blackhawks have gone 2-8-0 to earn 60.0% of the possible points.
- Over on the defensive end, the Blackhawks have allowed 3.8 goals per game (38 total) in those 10 outings.
- They have scored 24 goals over that span.
Blackhawks Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Connor Bedard
|22
|11
|8
|19
|13
|19
|41%
|Philipp Kurashev
|16
|4
|9
|13
|5
|8
|50%
|Jason Dickinson
|22
|7
|5
|12
|9
|13
|44.8%
|Ryan Donato
|22
|4
|6
|10
|10
|19
|41.4%
|Nick Foligno
|22
|2
|7
|9
|8
|20
|48.1%
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.