The USC Trojans (6-0) will try to extend a six-game winning stretch when they host the San Diego Toreros (3-4) at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Galen Center. The matchup airs on Pac-12 Network.

Keep reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

USC Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: Galen Center in Los Angeles, California
  • TV: Pac-12 Network

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Top 25 Games

USC vs. San Diego Scoring Comparison

  • The Toreros put up an average of 65.0 points per game, 9.2 more points than the 55.8 the Trojans give up to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 55.8 points, San Diego is 3-3.
  • USC has a 4-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 65.0 points.
  • The Trojans score 13.8 more points per game (77.2) than the Toreros allow (63.4).
  • USC has a 6-0 record when scoring more than 63.4 points.
  • When San Diego gives up fewer than 77.2 points, it is 3-2.
  • The Trojans are making 47.9% of their shots from the field, 11.3% higher than the Toreros allow to opponents (36.6%).
  • The Toreros' 43.4 shooting percentage from the field is 7.3 higher than the Trojans have conceded.

USC Leaders

  • Veronica Sheffey: 11.9 PTS, 1.7 STL, 50.0 FG%
  • Kylie Horstmeyer: 8.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 40.0 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6)
  • Kasey Neubert: 12.5 PTS, 9.3 REB, 1.5 STL, 52.9 FG%, 66.7 3PT% (2-for-3)
  • Harsimran Kaur: 7.7 PTS, 1.7 BLK, 48.0 FG%
  • Courtney Wristen: 7.4 PTS, 42.9 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (2-for-9)

San Diego Leaders

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

USC Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/20/2023 Seton Hall W 64-54 Baha Mar Convention Center
11/22/2023 Penn State W 71-70 Baha Mar Convention Center
11/28/2023 Cal Poly W 85-44 Galen Center
12/3/2023 San Diego - Galen Center
12/10/2023 UC Riverside - Galen Center
12/18/2023 CSU Fullerton - Galen Center

San Diego Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/24/2023 Weber State W 56-53 Jenny Craig Pavilion
11/25/2023 UNLV L 93-56 Jenny Craig Pavilion
11/29/2023 @ Nevada L 76-63 Lawlor Events Center
12/3/2023 @ USC - Galen Center
12/7/2023 San Diego State - Jenny Craig Pavilion
12/10/2023 @ CSU Northridge - Matadome

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.