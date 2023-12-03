The USC Trojans (6-0) will try to extend a six-game winning stretch when they host the San Diego Toreros (3-4) at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Galen Center. The matchup airs on Pac-12 Network.

Keep reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

USC Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Galen Center in Los Angeles, California

Galen Center in Los Angeles, California TV: Pac-12 Network

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Top 25 Games

USC vs. San Diego Scoring Comparison

The Toreros put up an average of 65.0 points per game, 9.2 more points than the 55.8 the Trojans give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 55.8 points, San Diego is 3-3.

USC has a 4-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 65.0 points.

The Trojans score 13.8 more points per game (77.2) than the Toreros allow (63.4).

USC has a 6-0 record when scoring more than 63.4 points.

When San Diego gives up fewer than 77.2 points, it is 3-2.

The Trojans are making 47.9% of their shots from the field, 11.3% higher than the Toreros allow to opponents (36.6%).

The Toreros' 43.4 shooting percentage from the field is 7.3 higher than the Trojans have conceded.

USC Leaders

Veronica Sheffey: 11.9 PTS, 1.7 STL, 50.0 FG%

11.9 PTS, 1.7 STL, 50.0 FG% Kylie Horstmeyer: 8.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 40.0 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6)

8.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 40.0 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6) Kasey Neubert: 12.5 PTS, 9.3 REB, 1.5 STL, 52.9 FG%, 66.7 3PT% (2-for-3)

12.5 PTS, 9.3 REB, 1.5 STL, 52.9 FG%, 66.7 3PT% (2-for-3) Harsimran Kaur: 7.7 PTS, 1.7 BLK, 48.0 FG%

7.7 PTS, 1.7 BLK, 48.0 FG% Courtney Wristen: 7.4 PTS, 42.9 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (2-for-9)

San Diego Leaders

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

USC Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/20/2023 Seton Hall W 64-54 Baha Mar Convention Center 11/22/2023 Penn State W 71-70 Baha Mar Convention Center 11/28/2023 Cal Poly W 85-44 Galen Center 12/3/2023 San Diego - Galen Center 12/10/2023 UC Riverside - Galen Center 12/18/2023 CSU Fullerton - Galen Center

San Diego Schedule