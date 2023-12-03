How to Watch the USC vs. San Diego Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 3
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 12:03 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
The USC Trojans (6-0) will try to extend a six-game winning stretch when they host the San Diego Toreros (3-4) at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Galen Center. The matchup airs on Pac-12 Network.
click here to take a look at our score predictions!
USC Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Galen Center in Los Angeles, California
- TV: Pac-12 Network
How to Watch Top 25 Games
USC vs. San Diego Scoring Comparison
- The Toreros put up an average of 65.0 points per game, 9.2 more points than the 55.8 the Trojans give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 55.8 points, San Diego is 3-3.
- USC has a 4-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 65.0 points.
- The Trojans score 13.8 more points per game (77.2) than the Toreros allow (63.4).
- USC has a 6-0 record when scoring more than 63.4 points.
- When San Diego gives up fewer than 77.2 points, it is 3-2.
- The Trojans are making 47.9% of their shots from the field, 11.3% higher than the Toreros allow to opponents (36.6%).
- The Toreros' 43.4 shooting percentage from the field is 7.3 higher than the Trojans have conceded.
USC Leaders
- Veronica Sheffey: 11.9 PTS, 1.7 STL, 50.0 FG%
- Kylie Horstmeyer: 8.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 40.0 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6)
- Kasey Neubert: 12.5 PTS, 9.3 REB, 1.5 STL, 52.9 FG%, 66.7 3PT% (2-for-3)
- Harsimran Kaur: 7.7 PTS, 1.7 BLK, 48.0 FG%
- Courtney Wristen: 7.4 PTS, 42.9 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (2-for-9)
San Diego Leaders
USC Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/20/2023
|Seton Hall
|W 64-54
|Baha Mar Convention Center
|11/22/2023
|Penn State
|W 71-70
|Baha Mar Convention Center
|11/28/2023
|Cal Poly
|W 85-44
|Galen Center
|12/3/2023
|San Diego
|-
|Galen Center
|12/10/2023
|UC Riverside
|-
|Galen Center
|12/18/2023
|CSU Fullerton
|-
|Galen Center
San Diego Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/24/2023
|Weber State
|W 56-53
|Jenny Craig Pavilion
|11/25/2023
|UNLV
|L 93-56
|Jenny Craig Pavilion
|11/29/2023
|@ Nevada
|L 76-63
|Lawlor Events Center
|12/3/2023
|@ USC
|-
|Galen Center
|12/7/2023
|San Diego State
|-
|Jenny Craig Pavilion
|12/10/2023
|@ CSU Northridge
|-
|Matadome
