Sunday's contest between the No. 6 USC Trojans (6-0) and San Diego Toreros (3-4) at Galen Center has a projected final score of 79-51 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored USC, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will start at 6:00 PM ET on December 3.

The Trojans enter this contest after an 85-44 win over Cal Poly on Tuesday.

Last time out, the Trojans won on Tuesday 85-44 against Cal Poly. The Toreros dropped their last game 76-63 against Nevada on Wednesday. JuJu Watkins totaled 30 points, four rebounds and four assists for the Trojans. Veronica Sheffey scored 18 points in the Toreros' loss, leading the team.

USC vs. San Diego Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: Galen Center in Los Angeles, California

How to Watch on TV: Pac-12 Network

USC vs. San Diego Score Prediction

Prediction: USC 79, San Diego 51

Top 25 Predictions

USC Schedule Analysis

The Trojans' best win of the season came in an 83-74 victory versus the No. 16 Ohio State Buckeyes on November 6.

The Trojans have tied for the second-most Quadrant 1 wins in the nation (two).

USC has tied for the fifth-most Quadrant 2 wins in the country (two).

USC 2023-24 Best Wins

83-74 over Ohio State (No. 16/AP Poll) on November 6

71-70 over Penn State (No. 38) on November 22

64-54 over Seton Hall (No. 51) on November 20

67-51 at home over FGCU (No. 54) on November 10

85-44 at home over Cal Poly (No. 116) on November 28

San Diego Schedule Analysis

When the Toreros beat the Portland State Vikings, who are ranked No. 224 in our computer rankings, on November 11 by a score of 71-43, it was their signature victory of the year thus far.

The Toreros have tied for the sixth-most Quadrant 1 losses in the nation (three).

San Diego 2023-24 Best Wins

71-43 at home over Portland State (No. 224) on November 11

56-53 at home over Weber State (No. 309) on November 24

USC Leaders

Watkins: 26.8 PTS, 7.5 REB, 2.3 STL, 1.3 BLK, 50.4 FG%, 48.3 3PT% (14-for-29)

26.8 PTS, 7.5 REB, 2.3 STL, 1.3 BLK, 50.4 FG%, 48.3 3PT% (14-for-29) Rayah Marshall: 13.8 PTS, 9.3 REB, 1.3 STL, 1.8 BLK, 56.7 FG%

13.8 PTS, 9.3 REB, 1.3 STL, 1.8 BLK, 56.7 FG% McKenzie Forbes: 8.8 PTS, 41.9 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (10-for-25)

8.8 PTS, 41.9 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (10-for-25) Kaitlyn Davis: 7.8 PTS, 61.1 FG%

7.8 PTS, 61.1 FG% Kayla Padilla: 6.3 PTS, 36.4 FG%, 26.9 3PT% (7-for-26)

San Diego Leaders

Sheffey: 11.9 PTS, 1.7 STL, 50.0 FG%

11.9 PTS, 1.7 STL, 50.0 FG% Kylie Horstmeyer: 8.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 40.0 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6)

8.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 40.0 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6) Kasey Neubert: 12.5 PTS, 9.3 REB, 1.5 STL, 52.9 FG%, 66.7 3PT% (2-for-3)

12.5 PTS, 9.3 REB, 1.5 STL, 52.9 FG%, 66.7 3PT% (2-for-3) Harsimran Kaur: 7.7 PTS, 1.7 BLK, 48.0 FG%

7.7 PTS, 1.7 BLK, 48.0 FG% Courtney Wristen: 7.4 PTS, 42.9 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (2-for-9)

USC Performance Insights

The Trojans are outscoring opponents by 21.4 points per game with a +128 scoring differential overall. They put up 77.2 points per game (61st in college basketball) and give up 55.8 per outing (56th in college basketball).

San Diego Performance Insights

The Toreros put up 65.0 points per game (207th in college basketball) while giving up 63.4 per contest (169th in college basketball). They have a +11 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 1.6 points per game.

