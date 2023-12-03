The Princeton Tigers (5-2) battle the Rhode Island Rams (5-3) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Thomas F. Ryan Center. It starts at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Rhode Island Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Thomas F. Ryan Center in Kingston, Rhode Island

Thomas F. Ryan Center in Kingston, Rhode Island TV: ESPN+

Rhode Island vs. Princeton Scoring Comparison

The Tigers put up an average of 68.7 points per game, 15.1 more points than the 53.6 the Rams allow to opponents.

Princeton is 5-2 when it scores more than 53.6 points.

Rhode Island has a 5-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 68.7 points.

The Rams score just 1.6 more points per game (66.0) than the Tigers allow (64.4).

When Rhode Island scores more than 64.4 points, it is 3-0.

When Princeton gives up fewer than 66.0 points, it is 4-0.

The Rams are making 41.9% of their shots from the field, 2.1% higher than the Tigers concede to opponents (39.8%).

The Tigers' 42.5 shooting percentage from the field is only 3.4 higher than the Rams have conceded.

Rhode Island Leaders

Ellie Mitchell: 4.4 PTS, 12.1 REB, 1.4 STL, 50.0 FG%

4.4 PTS, 12.1 REB, 1.4 STL, 50.0 FG% Kaitlyn Chen: 17.6 PTS, 45.9 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (7-for-18)

17.6 PTS, 45.9 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (7-for-18) Madison St. Rose: 16.4 PTS, 2.0 STL, 41.2 FG%, 32.5 3PT% (13-for-40)

16.4 PTS, 2.0 STL, 41.2 FG%, 32.5 3PT% (13-for-40) Skye Belker: 11.1 PTS, 42.9 FG%, 29.6 3PT% (8-for-27)

11.1 PTS, 42.9 FG%, 29.6 3PT% (8-for-27) Parker Hill: 2.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 1.1 BLK, 61.5 FG%

Princeton Leaders

Rhode Island Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/24/2023 Youngstown State W 63-50 Orleans Arena 11/25/2023 Portland W 64-58 Orleans Arena 11/30/2023 Quinnipiac L 61-59 Thomas F. Ryan Center 12/3/2023 Princeton - Thomas F. Ryan Center 12/6/2023 @ Providence - Alumni Hall (RI) 12/10/2023 @ St. John's (NY) - Carnesecca Arena

