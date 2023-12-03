How to Watch the Rhode Island vs. Princeton Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 3
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 6:57 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The Princeton Tigers (5-2) battle the Rhode Island Rams (5-3) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Thomas F. Ryan Center. It starts at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Rhode Island Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Thomas F. Ryan Center in Kingston, Rhode Island
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Rhode Island vs. Princeton Scoring Comparison
- The Tigers put up an average of 68.7 points per game, 15.1 more points than the 53.6 the Rams allow to opponents.
- Princeton is 5-2 when it scores more than 53.6 points.
- Rhode Island has a 5-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 68.7 points.
- The Rams score just 1.6 more points per game (66.0) than the Tigers allow (64.4).
- When Rhode Island scores more than 64.4 points, it is 3-0.
- When Princeton gives up fewer than 66.0 points, it is 4-0.
- The Rams are making 41.9% of their shots from the field, 2.1% higher than the Tigers concede to opponents (39.8%).
- The Tigers' 42.5 shooting percentage from the field is only 3.4 higher than the Rams have conceded.
Rhode Island Leaders
- Ellie Mitchell: 4.4 PTS, 12.1 REB, 1.4 STL, 50.0 FG%
- Kaitlyn Chen: 17.6 PTS, 45.9 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (7-for-18)
- Madison St. Rose: 16.4 PTS, 2.0 STL, 41.2 FG%, 32.5 3PT% (13-for-40)
- Skye Belker: 11.1 PTS, 42.9 FG%, 29.6 3PT% (8-for-27)
- Parker Hill: 2.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 1.1 BLK, 61.5 FG%
Princeton Leaders
Rhode Island Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/24/2023
|Youngstown State
|W 63-50
|Orleans Arena
|11/25/2023
|Portland
|W 64-58
|Orleans Arena
|11/30/2023
|Quinnipiac
|L 61-59
|Thomas F. Ryan Center
|12/3/2023
|Princeton
|-
|Thomas F. Ryan Center
|12/6/2023
|@ Providence
|-
|Alumni Hall (RI)
|12/10/2023
|@ St. John's (NY)
|-
|Carnesecca Arena
Princeton Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/23/2023
|Oklahoma
|W 77-63
|Suncoast Credit Union Arena
|11/25/2023
|Indiana
|L 72-63
|Suncoast Credit Union Arena
|11/29/2023
|Seton Hall
|W 75-71
|Jadwin Gymnasium
|12/3/2023
|@ Rhode Island
|-
|Thomas F. Ryan Center
|12/6/2023
|Quinnipiac
|-
|Jadwin Gymnasium
|12/11/2023
|@ Villanova
|-
|The William B. Finneran Pavilion
