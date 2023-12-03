The Princeton Tigers (5-2) battle the Rhode Island Rams (5-3) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Thomas F. Ryan Center. It starts at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to see our score picks!

Rhode Island Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: Thomas F. Ryan Center in Kingston, Rhode Island
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Rhode Island vs. Princeton Scoring Comparison

  • The Tigers put up an average of 68.7 points per game, 15.1 more points than the 53.6 the Rams allow to opponents.
  • Princeton is 5-2 when it scores more than 53.6 points.
  • Rhode Island has a 5-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 68.7 points.
  • The Rams score just 1.6 more points per game (66.0) than the Tigers allow (64.4).
  • When Rhode Island scores more than 64.4 points, it is 3-0.
  • When Princeton gives up fewer than 66.0 points, it is 4-0.
  • The Rams are making 41.9% of their shots from the field, 2.1% higher than the Tigers concede to opponents (39.8%).
  • The Tigers' 42.5 shooting percentage from the field is only 3.4 higher than the Rams have conceded.

Rhode Island Leaders

  • Ellie Mitchell: 4.4 PTS, 12.1 REB, 1.4 STL, 50.0 FG%
  • Kaitlyn Chen: 17.6 PTS, 45.9 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (7-for-18)
  • Madison St. Rose: 16.4 PTS, 2.0 STL, 41.2 FG%, 32.5 3PT% (13-for-40)
  • Skye Belker: 11.1 PTS, 42.9 FG%, 29.6 3PT% (8-for-27)
  • Parker Hill: 2.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 1.1 BLK, 61.5 FG%

Princeton Leaders

Rhode Island Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/24/2023 Youngstown State W 63-50 Orleans Arena
11/25/2023 Portland W 64-58 Orleans Arena
11/30/2023 Quinnipiac L 61-59 Thomas F. Ryan Center
12/3/2023 Princeton - Thomas F. Ryan Center
12/6/2023 @ Providence - Alumni Hall (RI)
12/10/2023 @ St. John's (NY) - Carnesecca Arena

Princeton Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/23/2023 Oklahoma W 77-63 Suncoast Credit Union Arena
11/25/2023 Indiana L 72-63 Suncoast Credit Union Arena
11/29/2023 Seton Hall W 75-71 Jadwin Gymnasium
12/3/2023 @ Rhode Island - Thomas F. Ryan Center
12/6/2023 Quinnipiac - Jadwin Gymnasium
12/11/2023 @ Villanova - The William B. Finneran Pavilion

