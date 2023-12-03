Sunday's game at Thomas F. Ryan Center has the No. 25 Princeton Tigers (5-2) taking on the Rhode Island Rams (5-3) at 1:00 PM (on December 3). Our computer prediction projects a victory for Princeton by a score of 66-60, who is slightly favored by our model.

Their last time out, the Rams lost 61-59 to Quinnipiac on Thursday.

The Rams enter this contest following a 61-59 loss to Quinnipiac on Thursday. The Tigers head into this matchup after a 75-71 win over Seton Hall on Wednesday. Maye Toure's team-high 17 points paced the Rams in the loss. Kaitlyn Chen scored a team-best 21 points for the Tigers in the victory.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Rhode Island vs. Princeton Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Thomas F. Ryan Center in Kingston, Rhode Island

Thomas F. Ryan Center in Kingston, Rhode Island How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Rhode Island vs. Princeton Score Prediction

Prediction: Princeton 66, Rhode Island 60

Top 25 Predictions

Rhode Island Schedule Analysis

When the Rams took down the Portland Pilots, the No. 92 team in our computer rankings, by a score of 64-58 on November 25, it was their best victory of the season so far.

When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, Rhode Island is 1-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 21st-most victories.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Rhode Island 2023-24 Best Wins

64-58 over Portland (No. 92) on November 25

67-56 on the road over Brown (No. 161) on November 17

91-40 at home over Sacred Heart (No. 178) on November 7

63-50 over Youngstown State (No. 283) on November 24

78-38 at home over UMass Lowell (No. 327) on November 10

Princeton Schedule Analysis

The Tigers notched their best win of the season on November 23, when they secured a 77-63 victory over the Oklahoma Sooners, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 39), according to our computer rankings.

Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Tigers are 2-2 (.500%) -- tied for the second-most victories, but also tied for the 26th-most defeats.

Princeton has one win versus Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 21st-most in the country.

The Rams have tied for the 65th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the country based on the RPI (one).

Princeton 2023-24 Best Wins

77-63 over Oklahoma (No. 39) on November 23

75-71 at home over Seton Hall (No. 51) on November 29

65-60 on the road over Middle Tennessee (No. 60) on November 12

65-57 at home over Duquesne (No. 108) on November 6

62-51 on the road over San Diego (No. 165) on November 19

Rhode Island Leaders

Toure: 15.8 PTS, 1.5 STL, 49.5 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (3-for-11)

15.8 PTS, 1.5 STL, 49.5 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (3-for-11) Teisha Hyman: 10.1 PTS, 7.6 REB, 2.4 STL, 37.4 FG%, 11.5 3PT% (3-for-26)

10.1 PTS, 7.6 REB, 2.4 STL, 37.4 FG%, 11.5 3PT% (3-for-26) Tenin Magassa: 8.5 PTS, 3.0 BLK, 51.9 FG%

8.5 PTS, 3.0 BLK, 51.9 FG% Sophie Phillips: 11.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 37.6 FG%, 30.2 3PT% (19-for-63)

11.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 37.6 FG%, 30.2 3PT% (19-for-63) D'yona Davis: 6.9 PTS, 1.5 STL, 38.6 FG%

Princeton Leaders

Ellie Mitchell: 4.4 PTS, 12.1 REB, 1.4 STL, 50.0 FG%

4.4 PTS, 12.1 REB, 1.4 STL, 50.0 FG% Chen: 17.6 PTS, 45.9 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (7-for-18)

17.6 PTS, 45.9 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (7-for-18) Madison St. Rose: 16.4 PTS, 2.0 STL, 41.2 FG%, 32.5 3PT% (13-for-40)

16.4 PTS, 2.0 STL, 41.2 FG%, 32.5 3PT% (13-for-40) Skye Belker: 11.1 PTS, 42.9 FG%, 29.6 3PT% (8-for-27)

11.1 PTS, 42.9 FG%, 29.6 3PT% (8-for-27) Parker Hill: 2.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 1.1 BLK, 61.5 FG%

Rhode Island Performance Insights

The Rams' +99 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 12.4 points per game) is a result of scoring 66.0 points per game (196th in college basketball) while giving up 53.6 per contest (32nd in college basketball).

Princeton Performance Insights

The Tigers put up 68.7 points per game (151st in college basketball) while giving up 64.4 per outing (194th in college basketball). They have a +30 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 4.3 points per game.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.