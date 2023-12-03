Rhode Island vs. Princeton Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 3
Sunday's game at Thomas F. Ryan Center has the No. 25 Princeton Tigers (5-2) taking on the Rhode Island Rams (5-3) at 1:00 PM (on December 3). Our computer prediction projects a victory for Princeton by a score of 66-60, who is slightly favored by our model.
Their last time out, the Rams lost 61-59 to Quinnipiac on Thursday.
The Rams enter this contest following a 61-59 loss to Quinnipiac on Thursday. The Tigers head into this matchup after a 75-71 win over Seton Hall on Wednesday. Maye Toure's team-high 17 points paced the Rams in the loss. Kaitlyn Chen scored a team-best 21 points for the Tigers in the victory.
Rhode Island vs. Princeton Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Thomas F. Ryan Center in Kingston, Rhode Island
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Rhode Island vs. Princeton Score Prediction
- Prediction: Princeton 66, Rhode Island 60
Rhode Island Schedule Analysis
- When the Rams took down the Portland Pilots, the No. 92 team in our computer rankings, by a score of 64-58 on November 25, it was their best victory of the season so far.
- When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, Rhode Island is 1-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 21st-most victories.
Rhode Island 2023-24 Best Wins
- 64-58 over Portland (No. 92) on November 25
- 67-56 on the road over Brown (No. 161) on November 17
- 91-40 at home over Sacred Heart (No. 178) on November 7
- 63-50 over Youngstown State (No. 283) on November 24
- 78-38 at home over UMass Lowell (No. 327) on November 10
Princeton Schedule Analysis
- The Tigers notched their best win of the season on November 23, when they secured a 77-63 victory over the Oklahoma Sooners, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 39), according to our computer rankings.
- Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Tigers are 2-2 (.500%) -- tied for the second-most victories, but also tied for the 26th-most defeats.
- Princeton has one win versus Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 21st-most in the country.
- The Rams have tied for the 65th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the country based on the RPI (one).
Princeton 2023-24 Best Wins
- 77-63 over Oklahoma (No. 39) on November 23
- 75-71 at home over Seton Hall (No. 51) on November 29
- 65-60 on the road over Middle Tennessee (No. 60) on November 12
- 65-57 at home over Duquesne (No. 108) on November 6
- 62-51 on the road over San Diego (No. 165) on November 19
Rhode Island Leaders
- Toure: 15.8 PTS, 1.5 STL, 49.5 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (3-for-11)
- Teisha Hyman: 10.1 PTS, 7.6 REB, 2.4 STL, 37.4 FG%, 11.5 3PT% (3-for-26)
- Tenin Magassa: 8.5 PTS, 3.0 BLK, 51.9 FG%
- Sophie Phillips: 11.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 37.6 FG%, 30.2 3PT% (19-for-63)
- D'yona Davis: 6.9 PTS, 1.5 STL, 38.6 FG%
Princeton Leaders
- Ellie Mitchell: 4.4 PTS, 12.1 REB, 1.4 STL, 50.0 FG%
- Chen: 17.6 PTS, 45.9 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (7-for-18)
- Madison St. Rose: 16.4 PTS, 2.0 STL, 41.2 FG%, 32.5 3PT% (13-for-40)
- Skye Belker: 11.1 PTS, 42.9 FG%, 29.6 3PT% (8-for-27)
- Parker Hill: 2.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 1.1 BLK, 61.5 FG%
Rhode Island Performance Insights
- The Rams' +99 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 12.4 points per game) is a result of scoring 66.0 points per game (196th in college basketball) while giving up 53.6 per contest (32nd in college basketball).
Princeton Performance Insights
- The Tigers put up 68.7 points per game (151st in college basketball) while giving up 64.4 per outing (194th in college basketball). They have a +30 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 4.3 points per game.
