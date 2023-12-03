Will Jayden Reed cash his Week 13 anytime TD player prop when the Green Bay Packers play the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET? Below, we dive into his upcoming matchup and analyze the relevant stats.

Will Jayden Reed score a touchdown against the Chiefs?

Odds to score a TD this game: +162 (Bet $10 to win $16.20 if he scores a TD)

Reed's 497 yards receiving (45.2 per game) pace all receivers on the Packers. He's been targeted on 59 occasions, and has collected 36 receptions and five TDs.

Reed has hauled in a touchdown pass in four of 11 games this season, including more than one TD reception in one contest.

He has one rushing TD in 11 games.

Jayden Reed Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bears 5 2 48 0 Week 2 @Falcons 8 4 37 2 Week 3 Saints 7 3 63 0 Week 4 Lions 5 3 55 0 Week 5 @Raiders 2 1 7 0 Week 7 @Broncos 4 3 21 1 Week 8 Vikings 6 4 83 0 Week 9 Rams 3 3 19 0 Week 10 @Steelers 5 5 84 1 Week 11 Chargers 6 4 46 0 Week 12 @Lions 8 4 34 1

