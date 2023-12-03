How to Watch the Gonzaga vs. Stanford Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 3
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 9:58 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
The Stanford Cardinal (8-0) will look to build on an eight-game winning streak when visiting the Gonzaga Bulldogs (7-2) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at McCarthey Athletic Center. This matchup is at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Gonzaga Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: McCarthey Athletic Center in Spokane, Washington
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Gonzaga vs. Stanford Scoring Comparison
- The Cardinal score 17.9 more points per game (86.1) than the Bulldogs allow their opponents to score (68.2).
- Stanford has put together an 8-0 record in games it scores more than 68.2 points.
- Gonzaga is 7-2 when it gives up fewer than 86.1 points.
- The Bulldogs score 81.2 points per game, 26.6 more points than the 54.6 the Cardinal allow.
- When Gonzaga scores more than 54.6 points, it is 7-2.
- Stanford has a 7-0 record when giving up fewer than 81.2 points.
- The Bulldogs are making 48.5% of their shots from the field, 15.6% higher than the Cardinal concede to opponents (32.9%).
Gonzaga Leaders
- Yvonne Ejim: 19.2 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.2 STL, 66.7 FG%
- Kayleigh Truong: 14.8 PTS, 1.7 STL, 46.6 FG%, 40.7 3PT% (24-for-59)
- Eliza Hollingsworth: 10.4 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.7 STL, 1.1 BLK, 47.3 FG%, 35.0 3PT% (7-for-20)
- Kaylynne Truong: 12.7 PTS, 6.3 AST, 47.9 FG%, 44.7 3PT% (21-for-47)
- Brynna Maxwell: 12.2 PTS, 38.6 FG%, 37.3 3PT% (22-for-59)
Stanford Leaders
Gonzaga Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/25/2023
|Alabama
|W 68-58
|Leonard E. Merrell Center
|11/26/2023
|Louisville
|L 81-70
|Leonard E. Merrell Center
|11/29/2023
|@ Eastern Washington
|W 82-80
|Reese Court
|12/3/2023
|Stanford
|-
|McCarthey Athletic Center
|12/7/2023
|@ Cal
|-
|Haas Pavilion
|12/9/2023
|@ Rice
|-
|Tudor Fieldhouse
Stanford Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/24/2023
|Florida State
|W 100-88
|Dollar Loan Center
|11/26/2023
|Albany
|W 79-35
|Maples Pavilion
|12/1/2023
|@ San Diego State
|W 85-44
|Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl
|12/3/2023
|@ Gonzaga
|-
|McCarthey Athletic Center
|12/15/2023
|Portland
|-
|Maples Pavilion
|12/20/2023
|UC Davis
|-
|Maples Pavilion
