The Stanford Cardinal (8-0) will look to build on an eight-game winning streak when visiting the Gonzaga Bulldogs (7-2) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at McCarthey Athletic Center. This matchup is at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to see our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Gonzaga Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: McCarthey Athletic Center in Spokane, Washington

McCarthey Athletic Center in Spokane, Washington TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

How to Watch Top 25 Games

Gonzaga vs. Stanford Scoring Comparison

The Cardinal score 17.9 more points per game (86.1) than the Bulldogs allow their opponents to score (68.2).

Stanford has put together an 8-0 record in games it scores more than 68.2 points.

Gonzaga is 7-2 when it gives up fewer than 86.1 points.

The Bulldogs score 81.2 points per game, 26.6 more points than the 54.6 the Cardinal allow.

When Gonzaga scores more than 54.6 points, it is 7-2.

Stanford has a 7-0 record when giving up fewer than 81.2 points.

The Bulldogs are making 48.5% of their shots from the field, 15.6% higher than the Cardinal concede to opponents (32.9%).

Gonzaga Leaders

Yvonne Ejim: 19.2 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.2 STL, 66.7 FG%

19.2 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.2 STL, 66.7 FG% Kayleigh Truong: 14.8 PTS, 1.7 STL, 46.6 FG%, 40.7 3PT% (24-for-59)

14.8 PTS, 1.7 STL, 46.6 FG%, 40.7 3PT% (24-for-59) Eliza Hollingsworth: 10.4 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.7 STL, 1.1 BLK, 47.3 FG%, 35.0 3PT% (7-for-20)

10.4 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.7 STL, 1.1 BLK, 47.3 FG%, 35.0 3PT% (7-for-20) Kaylynne Truong: 12.7 PTS, 6.3 AST, 47.9 FG%, 44.7 3PT% (21-for-47)

12.7 PTS, 6.3 AST, 47.9 FG%, 44.7 3PT% (21-for-47) Brynna Maxwell: 12.2 PTS, 38.6 FG%, 37.3 3PT% (22-for-59)

Stanford Leaders

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Gonzaga Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/25/2023 Alabama W 68-58 Leonard E. Merrell Center 11/26/2023 Louisville L 81-70 Leonard E. Merrell Center 11/29/2023 @ Eastern Washington W 82-80 Reese Court 12/3/2023 Stanford - McCarthey Athletic Center 12/7/2023 @ Cal - Haas Pavilion 12/9/2023 @ Rice - Tudor Fieldhouse

Stanford Schedule