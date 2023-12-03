The Stanford Cardinal (8-0) will look to build on an eight-game winning streak when visiting the Gonzaga Bulldogs (7-2) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at McCarthey Athletic Center. This matchup is at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Gonzaga Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: McCarthey Athletic Center in Spokane, Washington
  • TV: ESPN+
Gonzaga vs. Stanford Scoring Comparison

  • The Cardinal score 17.9 more points per game (86.1) than the Bulldogs allow their opponents to score (68.2).
  • Stanford has put together an 8-0 record in games it scores more than 68.2 points.
  • Gonzaga is 7-2 when it gives up fewer than 86.1 points.
  • The Bulldogs score 81.2 points per game, 26.6 more points than the 54.6 the Cardinal allow.
  • When Gonzaga scores more than 54.6 points, it is 7-2.
  • Stanford has a 7-0 record when giving up fewer than 81.2 points.
  • The Bulldogs are making 48.5% of their shots from the field, 15.6% higher than the Cardinal concede to opponents (32.9%).

Gonzaga Leaders

  • Yvonne Ejim: 19.2 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.2 STL, 66.7 FG%
  • Kayleigh Truong: 14.8 PTS, 1.7 STL, 46.6 FG%, 40.7 3PT% (24-for-59)
  • Eliza Hollingsworth: 10.4 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.7 STL, 1.1 BLK, 47.3 FG%, 35.0 3PT% (7-for-20)
  • Kaylynne Truong: 12.7 PTS, 6.3 AST, 47.9 FG%, 44.7 3PT% (21-for-47)
  • Brynna Maxwell: 12.2 PTS, 38.6 FG%, 37.3 3PT% (22-for-59)

Stanford Leaders

Gonzaga Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/25/2023 Alabama W 68-58 Leonard E. Merrell Center
11/26/2023 Louisville L 81-70 Leonard E. Merrell Center
11/29/2023 @ Eastern Washington W 82-80 Reese Court
12/3/2023 Stanford - McCarthey Athletic Center
12/7/2023 @ Cal - Haas Pavilion
12/9/2023 @ Rice - Tudor Fieldhouse

Stanford Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/24/2023 Florida State W 100-88 Dollar Loan Center
11/26/2023 Albany W 79-35 Maples Pavilion
12/1/2023 @ San Diego State W 85-44 Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl
12/3/2023 @ Gonzaga - McCarthey Athletic Center
12/15/2023 Portland - Maples Pavilion
12/20/2023 UC Davis - Maples Pavilion

