The Stanford Cardinal (4-0) play the Gonzaga Bulldogs (4-1) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at McCarthey Athletic Center. This matchup will begin at 4:00 PM ET.

Gonzaga vs. Stanford Game Information

Game Day: Sunday, December 3

Sunday, December 3 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

Gonzaga Players to Watch

Yvonne Ejim: 18.8 PTS, 8.0 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 1.4 BLK

18.8 PTS, 8.0 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 1.4 BLK Kayleigh Truong: 16.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

16.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK Kaylynne Truong: 12.0 PTS, 2.4 REB, 6.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK

12.0 PTS, 2.4 REB, 6.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK Eliza Hollingsworth: 10.2 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 1.2 BLK

10.2 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 1.2 BLK Maud Huijbens: 8.4 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.2 BLK

