Gonzaga vs. Stanford December 3 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Stanford Cardinal (4-0) play the Gonzaga Bulldogs (4-1) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at McCarthey Athletic Center. This matchup will begin at 4:00 PM ET.
Gonzaga vs. Stanford Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, December 3
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
Gonzaga Players to Watch
- Yvonne Ejim: 18.8 PTS, 8.0 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Kayleigh Truong: 16.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Kaylynne Truong: 12.0 PTS, 2.4 REB, 6.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Eliza Hollingsworth: 10.2 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Maud Huijbens: 8.4 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.2 BLK
