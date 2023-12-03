Sunday's contest between the No. 3 Stanford Cardinal (8-0) and the Gonzaga Bulldogs (7-2) at McCarthey Athletic Center has a projected final score of 76-69 based on our computer prediction, with Stanford coming out on top. Game time is at 4:00 PM ET on December 3.

Last time out, the Bulldogs won on Wednesday 82-80 over Eastern Washington.

The Bulldogs came out on top in their last matchup 82-80 against Eastern Washington on Wednesday. The Cardinal came out on top in their last game 85-44 against San Diego State on Friday. Kaylynne Truong recorded 23 points, three rebounds and eight assists for the Bulldogs. Cameron Brink scored 25 points in the Cardinal's victory, leading the team.

Gonzaga vs. Stanford Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Where: McCarthey Athletic Center in Spokane, Washington

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Gonzaga vs. Stanford Score Prediction

Prediction: Stanford 76, Gonzaga 69

Top 25 Predictions

Gonzaga Schedule Analysis

In their signature win of the season on November 25, the Bulldogs took down the Alabama Crimson Tide, a top 50 team (No. 32) in our computer rankings, by a score of 68-58.

Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Bulldogs are 1-2 (.333%) -- tied for the 15th-most wins, but also tied for the 26th-most defeats.

Gonzaga has two wins over Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the fifth-most in the nation.

Against Quadrant 3 teams, the Bulldogs are 3-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the seventh-most victories.

Gonzaga 2023-24 Best Wins

68-58 over Alabama (No. 32) on November 25

80-64 at home over Wyoming (No. 91) on November 18

91-70 at home over Toledo (No. 92) on November 12

83-70 on the road over Montana (No. 99) on November 6

82-80 on the road over Eastern Washington (No. 101) on November 29

Stanford Schedule Analysis

Against the No. 15 Florida State Seminoles on November 24, the Cardinal registered their best win of the season, a 100-88 victory.

The Cardinal have the most Quadrant 1 wins in the nation (three).

Stanford has one win against Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 21st-most in the nation.

Stanford 2023-24 Best Wins

100-88 over Florida State (No. 15/AP Poll) on November 24

96-64 at home over Indiana (No. 17/AP Poll) on November 12

82-79 at home over Duke (No. 25) on November 19

74-55 over Belmont (No. 85) on November 22

86-32 at home over Cal Poly (No. 116) on November 16

Gonzaga Leaders

Yvonne Ejim: 19.2 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.2 STL, 66.7 FG%

19.2 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.2 STL, 66.7 FG% Kayleigh Truong: 14.8 PTS, 1.7 STL, 46.6 FG%, 40.7 3PT% (24-for-59)

14.8 PTS, 1.7 STL, 46.6 FG%, 40.7 3PT% (24-for-59) Eliza Hollingsworth: 10.4 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.7 STL, 1.1 BLK, 47.3 FG%, 35.0 3PT% (7-for-20)

10.4 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.7 STL, 1.1 BLK, 47.3 FG%, 35.0 3PT% (7-for-20) Kaylynne Truong: 12.7 PTS, 6.3 AST, 47.9 FG%, 44.7 3PT% (21-for-47)

12.7 PTS, 6.3 AST, 47.9 FG%, 44.7 3PT% (21-for-47) Brynna Maxwell: 12.2 PTS, 38.6 FG%, 37.3 3PT% (22-for-59)

Stanford Leaders

Brink: 19.6 PTS, 12.1 REB, 3.8 BLK, 58.0 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (4-for-11)

19.6 PTS, 12.1 REB, 3.8 BLK, 58.0 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (4-for-11) Kiki Iriafen: 18.0 PTS, 10.4 REB, 60.8 FG%

18.0 PTS, 10.4 REB, 60.8 FG% Elena Bosgana: 9.5 PTS, 45.0 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (8-for-24)

9.5 PTS, 45.0 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (8-for-24) Hannah Jump: 11.6 PTS, 40.7 FG%, 38.3 3PT% (23-for-60)

11.6 PTS, 40.7 FG%, 38.3 3PT% (23-for-60) Nunu Agara: 8.1 PTS, 44.7 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (3-for-6)

Gonzaga Performance Insights

The Bulldogs outscore opponents by 13.0 points per game (scoring 81.2 points per game to rank 28th in college basketball while giving up 68.2 per contest to rank 250th in college basketball) and have a +117 scoring differential overall.

Stanford Performance Insights

The Cardinal are outscoring opponents by 31.5 points per game, with a +252 scoring differential overall. They put up 86.1 points per game (14th in college basketball) and allow 54.6 per outing (43rd in college basketball).

